Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

It's a love story: Bendigo couple could be city's biggest Taylor Swift fans

Gabriel Rule
By Gabriel Rule
February 8 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"Oh, so you like Taylor Swift': Kimmie Godfrey and Jack Speechley's Bendigo home is covered in Swift's merchandise. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
"Oh, so you like Taylor Swift': Kimmie Godfrey and Jack Speechley's Bendigo home is covered in Swift's merchandise. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

In a sunlit Bendigo East living room, couple Jack Speechley and Kimmie Godfrey wear matching purple cardigans.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Rule

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.