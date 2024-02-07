It's a love story: Bendigo couple could be city's biggest Taylor Swift fans

In a sunlit Bendigo East living room, couple Jack Speechley and Kimmie Godfrey wear matching purple cardigans.
A gold 'Speak Now, Taylor's Version' tag is stitched below the front pocket of each cardigan, hinting at an artist constant in the couple's relationship since they met around a year ago.
"Our first conversation went along the lines of Jack taking his headphones off and saying, 'let me pause my Taylor Swift'," Ms Godfrey said.
"And I was like ... oh, so you like Taylor Swift." Mr Speechley said he was listening to Love Story.
The merch covered walls of their home tell the tale of Mr Speechley and Ms Godfrey's relationship since.
A calendar, posters, children's books, vinyl records, signed merchandise - echoing songs belted and memories made among Taylor Swift lyrics.
"When she has released anything new we have listened to it together," Ms Godfrey said.
"It has been something very special to us to have ... it's made us stronger as a couple."
There was just one thing missing - neither have ever shared a room with their idol. Until now.
Mr Speechley and Ms Godfrey have tickets to attend all three Melbourne shows and one Sydney show for Taylor Swift's sold-out The Eras Tour later in February.
"Jack showed me a video on TikTok yesterday of them setting the concert up and I was in tears," Ms Godfrey said.
"I was like ... oh my god, it's happening."
The couple have already covered their wrists with homemade friendship bracelets - strings of gemlike crystals and shimmery beads Eras tour attendees swap with other fans.
For Mr Speechley, the friendship bracelets were more than just a concert keepsake.
"Kimmie gave me these for Christmas, so I wear a couple of them every day," he said.
"They are just a meaningful thing to me."
For Ms Godfrey, the concerts were a distillation of the times Swift's songs had coloured the trials and tribulations of her life.
Black ink on her forearm which read 'you drew scars around my scars' told that story, she said.
"I definitely struggled a bit with mental health in my younger years and Taylor Swift ... got me through it," Ms Godfrey said.
"It helped me to hear it from someone else through her songs, it made me feel heard and understood."
After waiting more than eight months, the couple said their excitement for the shows were paired with nerves about what came after.
"It's almost like we've looking forward to this for so long now, what happens when it's over? What do you look forward to now?" Mr Speechley said.
Ms Godfrey said she had the answer.
"Uh, Taylor's new album," she said.
