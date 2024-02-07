Girls to shine bright in all-female Team Teal races

THE Bendigo Harness Racing Club (BHRC) will take its support of the industry's Team Teal campaign to a new level on Thursday night with the running of two all-female driver races for the first time.
Races two and four on the 10-race Team Teal program at Lord's Raceway will be devoted solely to female drivers.
The annual Team Teal campaign incorporates six weeks of fundraising and awareness initiatives for ovarian cancer across the Australian and New Zealand harness racing industries.
It was founded by Aldebaran Park stud principal Duncan McPherson OAM, who sadly lost his wife Lyn to ovarian cancer in 2010.
The BHRC has been one of strongest supporters of the campaign since its inception in 2016, and in the last few years in February has run a dual-code meeting at Lord's Raceway in conjunction with the neighbouring Bendigo Greyhound Racing Association.
The wider Team Teal campaign has put nearly $3 million into the coffers of WomenCan to help women with ovarian cancer, including research, education and awareness across Australia and New Zealand.
For each female-driven winner from February 1 to March 15, the TAB and individual harness racing jurisdictions across the two countries each donate $200 to the cause.
BHRC general manager Erik Hendrix said the club was proud to lift the profile in 2024 by running of two all-female driver races - the Get Real Support Teal Female Drivers Pace (race two) and The Edge Equine Bendigo Female Drivers Pace (race four).
"I know a couple of other clubs have done it in the past, but for us it's a first and a proud first," he said.
"It's a real opportunity to highlight what we are doing around the Team Teal campaign.
"It will be a real exciting moment for the girls - I'm sure they will get a buzz out of it.
Fifteen individual female drivers will don the teal pants across the two races, including eight who will contest both events.
Among those with drives in both races, Bendigo's Shannon O'Sullivan was expecting the competition to be fiercer than normal.
"We're all supporting the same cause, but we all want to win," the 24-year-old said.
"It's great to see the all-female drivers race get split into two, increasing the number of wins the girls will get on Thursday and increasing the amount of money raised for Team Teal.
"I think it's in the back of our minds in February and March, trying to get on the board and getting at least one win for Team Teal and ovarian cancer.
"We always go out to win, but even more so I reckon when it's Team Teal time."
The 2024 campaign got off to a flyer, with five female-driven winners on the opening night at Shepparton last Thursday, led by two by Tayla French.
O'Sullivan, who notched up a personal Team Teal best of five wins in 2022 and had four last season, will drive Bandit Eyes for Sebastian trainer Wayne Gretgrix in the first all-female drivers race and the Glenn Bull-trained Very Tempting.
Bandit Eyes will be among the favourites on the back of a barnstorming win at Maryborough late last month and a fast-finishing fourth at Bendigo last Friday from an ordinary draw.
"His manners are sometimes a worry, but his last two starts he's done everything right, so I think we will drive him a little bit more confident this time around," O'Sullivan said.
"Over the 2190m, we have options. He can win sitting in the death and doing a bit of work.
"We'll have to weigh up what happens in front of us in the first 600m of the race and make a decision whether we drive him for just one run, or go more confidently.
"He's got a lot of ability, but he can be his own worst enemy manners-wise."
O'Sullivan has already opened her Team Teal account this season, steering Illawong Stardust to victory for trainer Tony Peacock at Bendigo last Friday.
She will again drive the mare in race eight on Thursday, the first heat of the Lyn McPherson Memorial Breed For Speed Gold Trotters Series.
Just as eager to add to her tally after landing a metropolitan win aboard the Danny Curran-trained The Answer at Melton last Saturday night and adding another at Mildura on Tuesday night, Michelle Phillips is thrilled to have a drive in both races.
For the 26-year-old Group 1-winner, the Team Teal cause strikes a personal chord.
"Team Teal hits a bit home for me through some family and friends, who have gone through ovarian cancer," she said.
"I always try my hardest, but I'd like to think I try that little bit harder in the month of February, and even when we wear the pink pants (in aid of breast cancer).
"I always try to do my bit."
Phillips was one of the stars of last year's Team Teal campaign with 12 Victorian winners, placing her equal second behind Bendigo's Ellen Tormey (16) and level with world champion reinswoman Kerryn Manning.
Shawami Lass in race four is the pick of Phillips' two drives on the night.
It's a horse she is well acquainted with, having trained and driven the mare for a short period while her regular trainer Brad Stevens was away on holidays recently.
"She's a nice mare and her and I get along good, so hopefully we will have some luck," she said.
"The other one, Jude's Dude, I actually drove ages ago, back when I was a junior."
The other drivers involved in the two all-female events are Jackie Barker, Rebecca Bartley, Grace Bilney, Monique Burnett, Rita Burnett, Jordan Chibnall, Tayla French, Taylor Ford, Leilani Justice, Tasmyn Potter, Jodi Quinlan, Ellen Tormey and Taylor Youl.
