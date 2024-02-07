Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Girls to shine bright in all-female Team Teal races

By Kieran Iles
Updated February 7 2024 - 2:21pm, first published 2:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon O'Sullivan will be one of one the competitors in the two all-female driver races at Lord's Raceway on Thursday night, as part of the Bendigo Harness Racing Club's Team Teal race program. Picture by Darren Howe
Shannon O'Sullivan will be one of one the competitors in the two all-female driver races at Lord's Raceway on Thursday night, as part of the Bendigo Harness Racing Club's Team Teal race program. Picture by Darren Howe

THE Bendigo Harness Racing Club (BHRC) will take its support of the industry's Team Teal campaign to a new level on Thursday night with the running of two all-female driver races for the first time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.