Bendigo Idol: Jess Chalmers makes top 30 on new season of Australian Idol

Bendigo raised Jess Chalmers, 24, used to beg her mum and dad to let her use their phone to vote on Australian Idol.
"I was so invested in each contestant," Chalmers said.
"And I was obsessed with the Young Divas after seeing Ricki-Lee and Kate on Idol."
Now Chalmers shares that same stage with Ricki-Lee, having received a spot in the top 30 of the 2024 season of Australian Idol.
"Being on the show now is so cool because I really feel like I'm paving my way in my career ... it's also pretty epic being on TV," she said.
Chalmers auditioned for the show with Domino by Jessie J, and was handed a "Golden Ticket" by judges Kyle Sandilands, Marcia Hines and Amy Shark on Monday, February 5.
Hailing from a musical family, Chalmers' father David, also from Bendigo, auditioned for an early season of the X-Factor.
"But Jess has got a good chance of going further ... she is a triple threat," her father said.
Chalmers remembered singing with her brothers and dad at family events, what would become her first gigs.
"It was just a highlight of my life singing with my kids," Mr Chalmers said.
"And we are so proud of Jess."
Chalmers left Bendigo aged 17 to pursue music in Melbourne. She said she ran into a lot of "no's before getting that one yes".
"I was good but not the best, I was smart but not the smartest," she said.
"But these things formed me into a tough cookie and forced by personality to shine through, which I think is what Australian Idol saw in me too."
Chalmers had also sung back up vocals for Robbie Williams, Delta Goodrem and Guy Sebastian. She said they helped her to remember her Bendigo roots.
"One of the most magical things about coming from a small town, is the way they get behind you when you start popping up on bigger stages," she said.
"When I did the Robbie shows, I heard from people I hadn't heard from in probably 10 years. Because they were so proud to see a Bendigo kid up there."
Chalmers hoped a similar Bendigo presence would follow her through her Idol journey.
"Knowing when everyone sees me on TV they're saying 'that's Jess, that's Jess!' ... is beyond special."
"It makes the tears and slog and grind so worth it. All I want to do is make my home proud."
