Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our People

Bendigo Idol: Jess Chalmers makes top 30 on new season of Australian Idol

Gabriel Rule
By Gabriel Rule
February 8 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo raised Jess Chalmers has made top 30 on this year's season of Australian Idol. Picture supplied
Bendigo raised Jess Chalmers has made top 30 on this year's season of Australian Idol. Picture supplied

Bendigo raised Jess Chalmers, 24, used to beg her mum and dad to let her use their phone to vote on Australian Idol.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Rule

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.