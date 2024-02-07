McKinley, Christie share in Square's greatest partnership - ever

GOLDEN Square's Mat Christie and Tom McKinley now share the greatest partnership in the history of the Golden Square Cricket Club.
Christie and McKinley put on an opening stand of 306 against Huntly North at Wade Street last Saturday, breaking a previous club record that had stood for more than 80 years.
While it ultimately ended up a historic day for the club, it wasn't one without a slice of luck for Christie, who was dropped at square leg off the first ball he faced.
And it's fair to say Christie cashed in on his second chance, going on to peel off 166, while McKinley finished 130 n.o.
The pair batted together into the 58th over before the caught and bowled dismissal of Christie by Mitch Billings (1-33) led to a declaration with the score at 1-306.
"I was a bit scratchy early to be honest," Christie said on Wednesday.
"I actually got dropped first ball, which was fortunate for me.
"It took me a little while to get going in my innings, but Tommy struck the ball perfectly all day.
"He didn't give any chances and looked unbelievable."
While Christie is a stalwart of Golden Square, McKinley has written his name into the Bulldogs' record books in his first season at the club.
McKinley joined Golden Square this season from Bridgewater.
"I used to coach Tommy in footy in the under-18s out at Bridgy, so it was good to be out in the middle with him on Saturday," Christie said.
Second XI captain Chrstie and McKinley combined to belt 38 boundaries and six sixes during their innings.
Remarkably, last Saturday was the second-consecutive round there has been a partnership of more than 300 in a BDCA second XI game.
The previous round the Sandhurst pair of Nahid Hossain (208 n.o.) and Alex Winfield (103 n.o.) put on 310 for the second wicket against Eaglehawk.
The previous Golden Square partnership record Christie and McKinley have surpassed has quite the story attached to it.
The club's former partnership record had been set in April of 1938 in the BDCA second XI grand final between Golden Square and Bendigo United at the QEO.
The previous club record had been 292 put on for the ninth wicket between opening batsman Vin Ryan and No.10 Stan Bynon.
Batting first Golden Square had been 8-140 before Ryan and Bynon joined forces for the stunning partnership.
From 8-140 the pair pushed the score to 432, with 15-year-old opener Ryan (231) scoring a double-century, while Bynon made 103.
Square finished all out for 435 before bowling Bendigo United out for 270, with Ryan completing a superb game by taking 3-47 with the ball.
Following Christie and McKinley's stand last Saturday, two of the top-five partnerships in the 106-year history of Golden Square have come this season.
Back in November in the BDCA women's first XI competition Sarah Perry (153) and Tammy Norquay (87) put on 263 for the second wicket against White Hills at Shadforth Park.
That Perry-Norquay partnership ranks No.5 in Golden Square history.
As for playing his part in the history-making day for the club, Christie says it will be an achievement to look back on when his playing days are over.
"Only half the job is done at the moment. Hopefully, we can finish it off with a win this weekend and then reflect on it a bit afterwards," Christie said.
As well as the club record partnership in the second XI at Golden Square, last Saturday was a day in which the Bulldogs' Jayden Templeton became the latest player this season to score a maiden BDCA first XI century.
No.3 Templeton scored 107 in the Power's 4-280 against Huntly North at Strauch Reserve, becoming the seventh player this season to make their maiden first XI ton in the BDCA alongside Daniel Barber (Kangaroo Flat), James Barri (Strathdale-Maristians), Riley Treloar (Bendigo United), Xavier Ryan (Bendigo), Tom Starr (Sandhurst) and Sandun Ranathunga (Huntly North).
