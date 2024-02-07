Victoria and South Australia to play Second XI game at QEO

STATE level cricket is making a long-awaited return to Bendigo's Queen Elizabeth Oval next month.
The QEO has been locked in to host a Cricket Australia Second XI match between Victoria and South Australia from March 4 to 6.
The Victorian second XI side has been captained this season by former Strathfieldsaye paceman Xavier Crone, while the side has also included former Bendigo junior Sam Elliott.
Cricket Victoria made the approach to Bendigo to utilise the QEO for the three-day match.
The Toyota Second XI is Cricket Australia's official second tier competition for men.
"We've been working away in the background trying to get higher level games of cricket and to get this one offered is certainly a great opportunity to test the QEO as a three-day venue to see how the pitch goes," Bendigo District Cricket Association president Travis Harling said.
"If it goes well then we'd certainly be able to push a case to look at hosting other games going forward.
"We're looking forward to the opportunity. We're confident the outfield and wicket will be up to it and it's good to be able to put it to the test."
Victoria and South Australia recently met in a drawn Second XI game. It was the match in which Victorian opening batsman Will Pucovski (89) was subbed out after being hit on the helmet attempting a pull shot.
The scheduling of the Second XI game at the QEO means the BDCA has had to make a change of venue for its Twenty20 grand final.
The Twenty20 grand final on Wednesday, February 28, has now been moved from the QEO to Eaglehawk's Canterbury Park.
There are only three teams still in contention to play in the T20 grand final - Strathdale-Maristians, Bendigo and Golden Square.
Meanwhile, Crone helped Victoria to a three-wicket win over South Australia in their Sheffield Shield match at the Junction Oval that wrapped up on Tuesday.
Crone took 3-46 off 9.3 overs in the first innings ad 0-62 off 15 in the second with the ball, while he also made scores of 6 and 5 with the bat.
The victorious Victorian side also included 2018 Sandhurst BDCA premiership player Todd Murphy.
Off-spinner Murphy took 0-25 and 3-54 with the ball and was also handy with the bat, making 25 n.o. and 18 in the win.
Victoria's next game in the Sheffield Shield will be against New South Wales in Sydney from February 16.
Sheffield Shield ladder - Tasmania (36.96), Victoria (34.00), Western Australia (29.78), New South Wales (29.10), South Australia (22.41), Queensland (16.94).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.