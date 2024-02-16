Everyone I know is going to Taylor Swift, and it's driving me crazy

Is it luck or simply good timing that's needed to secure a Taylor Swift concert ticket?
It seems impossible that I'm the only person in Australia who didn't get through the Ticketek loading page - three times now - but my social media is telling a different story.
Every friend-of-a-friend who I met once is proudly showing off their beaded bracelets on their Instagram stories, ready to swap with - apparently - every other person who wanted to go.
Worse are the real-life friends who casually tell me that they 'got tickets but don't even really like Taylor', or breadcrumb me with hypothetical spares if one of their group miraculously gets COVID the day of the big show.
Unfortunately, if I drop every person who complains to me about the price of flights to Sydney because they couldn't get their hands on tickets to the Melbourne show, I'll quite literally have no friends left.
For all the talk of strategy that surrounded the release of the Eras tour tickets, I know it was mostly just luck.
Logically, I know there is no Taylor Swift stan (super fan) in the sky punishing me for not buying an Evermore cardigan or having a favourite red lipstick, but I can't help but feel like this is some sort of cosmic test of my loyalty.
Besides, I know I'm a good Swiftie.
Back when it was considered a bit embarrassing to be a fan - something for 12-year-old girls who knew nothing about life or art - I defended her against a mountain of misogyny parading as artistic criticism.
Now that she's stood the test of time (a better judge, it seems, than millions of young women), Taylor is the subject of feminist think pieces and odes to her lyricism.
Someday soon, a middle-aged man will be horrified to learn his pre-teen daughter has never heard of Taylor Swift.
Of course, by then, Taylor will have retired in the country somewhere with her cats and her hot footballer husband, and his daughter will be obsessing over some new starlet he thinks is cringe.
For now, the 12-year-old girl in me who always knew Taylor was something special is feeling very validated.
And I'm not saying I deserve a ticket for being right all those years ago, but it would definitely make me happier.
