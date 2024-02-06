Greyhound club gets behind Team Teal campaign

AN ALL-FEMALE dog race card this Thursday night at Lord's Raceway will headline the Bendigo Greyhound Racing Association's support of the harness racing industry's Team Teal campaign.
An annual initiative to raise funds for ovarian cancer research and awareness, the campaign has run each February and March in Victoria since 2016.
Created by Aldebaran Park stud principal Duncan McPherson OAM, who lost his wife Lyn to ovarian cancer in 2010, it has since grown to include all Australian states and territories.
The BGRA's support of Team Teal has been a constant in recent years, with the club annually joining forces with the Bendigo Harness Racing Club to raise funds for the campaign's beneficiary, WomenCan.
Again this year, the BGRA will donate $50 for every female-trained greyhound winner at Lord's Raceway during February, including at this Thursday night's dual-code meeting.
BGRA general manager Charlton Hindle said the association was proud to again be hosting an all-female race card.
"The bitches only race card has gotten bigger every year and is a perfect fit for an event such as the dual-code Team Teal race night," he said.
"The BGRA has been a strong community club for many years and it's an honour to continue our involvement with the Bendigo Harness Racing Club and Team Teal.
"The club is excited to be a part of such a special campaign.
"Last year was a great night on and off the track.
"Thanks to the support of GRV and the racing department there will be a feature event over 425m and heats for the maiden series as well.
"We think the program that is being advertised will cover as many classes as possible."
Combined with some other promotions during February, Hindle said the club was aiming to raise somewhere around $5000 for the cause.
The racing program for this Thursday night includes:
. Special event bitches only - 425m - $2250 to the winner.
. Maiden heats bitches only (final February 16) - 425m.
. Mixed 6/7 bitches only - 425m.
. Grade 5 no penalty 425m (300+ rank; minimum 20 starts).
. Grade 5 bitches only - 500m.
. Grade 5 no city wins bitches only - 425m.
The first of 12 races is at 6.08pm, with the last at 9.07pm.
