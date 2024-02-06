Firies fear impact of equipment standards slipping, as ladder fails test

As professional firefighters continue to campaign on the need for more equipment funding, local firies are adding evidence of their experiences to the claim that "issues are stacking up across the state".
While the United Firefighters Union (UFU) claims that "almost half of Fire Rescue Victoria's Melbourne firefighting appliances are outdated," in Bendigo the particular issue is the station 73 ladder platform.
Firefighter John Gawthrop, a state delegate of the UFU, talked to the Advertiser last October about local equipment concerns, which the union is speaking out about in the context of a prolonged enterprise bargaining agreement dispute with the government.
Since then, a breathing apparatus vehicle used at Bendigo that Mr Gawthrop considered to be dangerous has been replaced with a "workable alternative", he said, but the station's ladder platform was continuing to cause "a lot of unease".
The Bendigo-based piece of aerial equipment - one of only a handful in Victoria - has been employed on some high-profile jobs of late.
It was used at the January 29 tobacco shop fire in the Hargreaves Mall and at the January 31 Malmsbury railway station, where CFA crews dealt with a fire in the roof of the stationmaster's house.
Mr Gawthrop described it as a "vital" appliance that enables firefighters to see into roof spaces to assess smoke, flames and damage without needing to be inside the building.
It is also used to rescue people, as was seen when a woman slipped into the dry Bendigo Creek bed last July.
Recently, while the 73 ladder platform was away getting fixed, the spare used to replace it failed its "elevated work platform check", meaning another replacement - number 87 - needed to be borrowed from Dandenong.
"For the spare ladder to fail its EWP checks - it is just not appropriate really for us to be using it as a vehicle that we send firefighters up 37 metres into the air on," said Mr Gawthrop, a father of two young children.
"What the union is trying to highlight right now is that there was a standard that ladder platforms had a 20-year lifespan and they would be replaced."
That hadn't been happening, he said, with the organisation settling for "a lower standard" and not having a plan for the regular replacement of equipment.
"What we're trying to say is, 'Hey, that's not okay because now we're entering into an environment where faults in these appliances are starting to become more common, they're starting to become a little bit more dangerous and it's only a matter of time before a firefighter or a member of the community bears the negative consequence of one of those faults'."
According to the UFU, when a tobacco shop was firebombed at Craigieburn on January 15 the closest fire truck to the scene was broken down a few blocks away.
However, Fire Rescue Victoria has denied there was a problem at Craigieburn, saying a truck reached the blaze within 4 minutes.
A spokesperson for the organisation told the Advertiser FRV had a "rigorous fleet maintenance program".
"[T]wo different ladder platforms [had] been used to provide coverage for emergency response in Bendigo" while the 73 ladder platform was being serviced, the spokesperson said.
"One of the replacement ladder platforms experienced a fault, which [was] being repaired, and the second [was] providing appropriate coverage.
"All mechanical equipment experiences problems from time to time.
"However, rigorous internal processes ensure our fleet consistently delivers a high standard of service and crucially, a safe environment for our people and the community."
A Victorian government spokesperson said record funding for fire services had been delivered in recent years and that FRV continued to exceed the benchmark for operational fleet availability.
