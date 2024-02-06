Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Firies fear impact of equipment standards slipping, as ladder fails test

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated February 7 2024 - 7:03am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo firefighter John Gawthrop stands in front of a truck loaded with the spare ladder platform. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo firefighter John Gawthrop stands in front of a truck loaded with the spare ladder platform. Picture by Darren Howe

As professional firefighters continue to campaign on the need for more equipment funding, local firies are adding evidence of their experiences to the claim that "issues are stacking up across the state".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.