No question marks as The Answer shines at Melton

JUNORTOUN harness racing trainer Danny Curran is hoping his emerging pacing filly The Answer can live up to her early promise, but says he is certainly in no hurry to find out where her ceiling is.
The three-year-old daughter of Sweet Lou - bred by Curran's wife Jennifer - underlined her exciting potential with an emphatic victory in the $25,000 Garrards Horse and Hound Gold Chalice (2240m) at Melton on Group 1 Hunter Cup and Great Southern Star night last Saturday.
It was a thrill of a lifetime for 70-year-old Curran, who has battled health issues over the last few issues, but was understandably chuffed to have found himself and his family in the winner's circle on Victorian harness racing's night of nights.
"I was over the moon. I used to go to all the Hunter Cups and I never thought I'd have a runner on Hunter Cup night, let alone a winner," he said.
"It's a pretty good night to have a winner.
"It's the night of nights for our industry and there was a huge crowd there. It was pretty amazing."
It was the second career win in six starts for The Answer, who was nicely driven by Bendigo's Michelle Phillips, and followed an eye-catching third at odds of 100-1 the previous weekend in the $50,000 VHRC Caduceus 3YO Classic behind Sergeant Lou.
"She's got a ways to go, but she is shaping up like she could be a handy horse if everything goes alright," he said.
"I'm not sure where we'll go from here right now.
"You have to mix it with the older horses and I don't like doing that with young three-year-old fillies.
"If you can keep them in their own age group it's a lot better. Some of the older horses are tough old buggers and you can wreck your horse pretty quick if they get hold you.
"I'll take it pretty cautiously from here."
Curran, who has based his stable at Bruce Morgan's property in Junortoun, said he had recognised plenty of potential in The Answer very early in the piece.
"I reckon the second or third time I hobbled her I knew she had ability because she has high speed," he said.
"In today's racing, you have to have high speed.
"You might only have it for a hundred metres or 50 metres, but you've got to have it and she has it.
"She's a green horse and she would have been stargazing on Saturday night, but when Michelle gave her a bit of a smarten up about 100 metres from the line she took off.
"She wasn't stargazing then.
"I was pretty pleased with her (Caduceus) run as it took two boys to beat her and she got home well with them. They had a bit of a gap on the rest of the field.
"I've got to give a lot of credit to Michelle Phillips for both runs. She's a very underrated driver and I hope a win on a night like that gives her a real kick along.
"She's got the right attitude to life and is great with horses.
"She helps us out a lot at the stable."
Curran praised a full a family and team effort as pivotal in Saturday night's success, which followed some tough times in the wake of a fall a couple of years ago.
The veteran trainer suffered a broken pelvis, some fractured vertebrae and a broken coccyx bone when he was tipped from a horse.
"I looked at the ceiling for three months afterwards. You don't mend like you do when you are young," Curran said.
Proudly, he said family had taken up the load in his absence.
"My son (Brent) knows how to work the horses - he worked them with me about 20-odd years ago at Charlton," he said.
"I said if you want horses, as they are in them, you are going to have to help work them and they did. Brent and my son-in-law Eugene Brauer.
"My grandkids come out and help too with a few little jobs."
It was a nice change up for the pair from their regular jobs - Brauer as manager of the Golden Reef Motor Inn in Strathdale and Curran as manager of the Tea House Motor Inn and Apartments, opposite Lake Weeroona.
Phillips, who has driven The Answer in each of his past three runs for a win and two placings, was happy to share the stage with the Currans on Saturday night and was excited about The Answer's early development.
"I was pretty happy to get a winner for Danny and his family, they do a lot for me. It was a good night," she said.
"She's still very green, but her talent is overruling her greenness at the moment. That's always a good thing.
"She's certanly going to be one the fillies to be looking out for.
"Potentially she could be a very good one. She's just got to mature a little bit more and just keep gaining race experience."
The win was the 26-year-old's first this Team Teal campaign.
