Alcohol thief allegedly attacked shoppers with wooden stake, had fake gun

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated February 9 2024 - 6:31am, first published 4:00am
Leonard Wise has been denied bail after an alleged attack after stealing alcohol from a Bendigo supermarket. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Leonard Wise has been denied bail after an alleged attack after stealing alcohol from a Bendigo supermarket. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A repeat alcohol thief who is accused of attending a Bendigo supermarket with an imitation firearm, and on another occasion assaulting fellow customers with a wooden stake, has been denied bail.

