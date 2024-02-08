Alcohol thief allegedly attacked shoppers with wooden stake, had fake gun

A repeat alcohol thief who is accused of attending a Bendigo supermarket with an imitation firearm, and on another occasion assaulting fellow customers with a wooden stake, has been denied bail.
Bendigo man Leonard Alan Wise, 36, has been in custody since November 3 after the attack on members of the public at a Kennington store after he stole a bottle of Disaronna Amaretto Liquor.
He is yet to make a formal plea although he did make some admissions to police.
In a bail application for Mr Wise, the Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard the man had been charged with seven shop thefts where he stole alcohol - two in July prior to a period of imprisonment from August until September; three in October; and two in early November.
During a July theft, he had a coat-hanger he had altered to look like a gun, while one of the November thefts involved the assault on members of the public.
In a police interview after the July theft Mr Wise told police, "I was walking around the supermarket, I thought I was a cop or something".
Police allege Mr Wise approached a witness, who he told he was a police officer, and asked where the cigarette lighters and matches were.
The witness directed him to the area, but police allege Mr Wise responded, "no dog, tell me where the matches are or I'll shoot you".
Mr Wise told police his version of events, revealed in court documents.
"First I went in there to get some batteries, then I asked some woman and she said 'why don't you **** off, you black dog, get out of town," Mr Wise claimed.
"I tried to get a chicken and asked a woman to cook some lasagne then I nearly got tasered by five coppers, because I had a fake gun in my hand."
Mr Wise clarified that he had the imitation firearm in his jacket.
"I stole four blocks of chocolates and 18 pairs of socks. I gave them to my mate - she is homeless. I put them in my police officer coat," he told police.
"I said I got a firearm and I got a licence to use it so I will discharge it if I don't get cigarette lights or matches.
"Because she called me a black dog, I said I will shoot you in the back of the head."
Mr Wise is also charged with matters including stealing basketball shoes worth $249 from a store in the Bendigo CBD in October, and with criminal damage for throwing a large gas bottle at a police car, and damaging a CBD business window in October to the value of $300.
He has also been charged with making multiple threats to kill police officers and members of the public.
The court also heard he chased after three as yet unidentified young women near the Coles supermarket in October while drunk, though no charges have been laid in relation to that incident.
The court heard some of the most serious allegations facing Mr Wise relate to November 3 at a Bendigo supermarket when he placed a bottle of alcohol down his pants,
A verbal argument ensued during which a victim was allegedly pushed and thrown to the ground, before Mr Wise allegedly ran at a person with a piece of timber which he swung at the victim's back.
Mr Wise is currently in Ravenhall Correction Centre where he is working as a gardener and there have been no issues with his behaviour.
Police said he posed a risk to the public if released, particularly staff at liquor stores in the region, some of whom recognised him as he "frequently visits" their stores.
Police told the court there were significant concerns about Mr Wise's untreated alcoholism and drug issues.
The court heard his priors included community corrections order breaches, bail offences, thefts and assaults.
"He continues to steal to support his habit, and assaults people who try to stop him from doing that," the police prosecutor told the court.
Defence lawyer Robert Morgan told the court there was a suitable, stable address for bail but this was ultimately denied.
Mr Morgan told the court his client lived with longstanding paranoid schizophrenia, a mild intellectual disability and he was homeless at the time of the alleged crimes with some difficult bail conditions affecting places in the CBD where he regularly sought support.
Mr Morgan said every time his client had been released "he gets out without supports, he goes back to re-offending".
Mr Wise was described as disadvantaged and the court heard Bugmy principals could apply - speaking to a legal argument around severe intergenerational disadvantage faced by some First Nations people.
He will reappear in court later in February.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.