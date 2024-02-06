Sky's the limit with new images from James Webb telescope to go on display

Virtual reality and artificial intelligence were on the agenda at the annual Australasian Planetarium Society conference, hosted by the Bendigo planetarium.
Thirty members from chapters across Australia and New Zealand met to discuss the latest technological advancements on February 5 and 6, as well as best practices when studying different sky cultures from across the world.
The conference comes less than a week after NASA released a suite of new images from the James Webb Space Telescope.
The highly-detailed photos show a series of spiral galaxies complete with star clusters and black holes.
Alyssa Van Soest, General Manager of the Discovery Science and Technology Centre, confirmed the Bendigo planetarium received the photos.
They will be on display for the public after the planetarium reopens in early March.
The planetarium has recently undergone a revamp which includes a state-of-the-art six metre high dome theatre which displays high-res images of planets and the cosmos to teach audiences about space.
