In-form trotting mare Tictok thriving at Longlea

A BOLD, but astute stable move continues to reap rewards for the connections of the lightly-raced trotting mare Tictok.
The six-year-old daughter of the French sire Love You and Sundons Pride won for the second time in as many starts since her transfer to Longlea trainer Bec Morrissey at Charlton on Monday.
It was as near a complete performance as Tictok has produced in 24 career starts, which now includes five wins.
Owned and bred by Gary Hull, Tictok was sent to Morrissey at the end of last year by the mare's then trainer, Ararat-based Michael Bellman, who was the winning driver on Monday, in the hope a change of scenery would reinvogorate the obviously talented squaregaiter.
The early signs have all been positive, according to Morrissey.
"It's all a confidence thing with her, but she's looking good, as she is a bit finicky with eating and that sort of thing. But she's holding her weight," she said.
"If you go by what Michael posted on Facebook, she is loving the flooded farm (at Longlea), as I got flooded out.
"But the reason I got her is she is not a very settled mare. Michael thought she'd go okay over here as I have a quiet stable and only have a couple of horses.
"Over there, she was worried about what every other horse was doing and she wouldn't eat with other horses coming in and out and off to the track and back.
"Here, she does her work for the day, has her breakfast and heads out to the paddock for the day, and barely sees a person for the rest of the day.
"It's a really different environment to a busy stable."
Morrissey branded the decision as purely in the best interests of the mare and 'totally selfless' on Bellman's part.
"Michael has certainly put the horse first. I don't know if there would be too many trainers, who would actually do what he's done," she said.
"Plenty of people have asked why he would give her up, as those who watch the trotters in particular know what ability she has had and how frustrating she has been for them.
"It's a feather in his cap to do the right thing by the owners and the horse.
"She was only coming here for a little while initially. I don't train for other people as a rule, but I did it as a favour to Michael as he is educating one of my young ones, but it's worked out well for both us."
The results have certainly flowed, with Tictok backing up a tough win on Wedderburn Cup day at Maryborough, when she still did a bit wrong, with a well put-together victory off 30 metres at Charlton.
Well poised on the outside of Alfie Always and Glengarriff at the top of the straight, Bellman was able to quickly pull the mare clear for a stylish 4.7m win over Jessicas Story, with Tension Seeker a further 3m away in third.
It was another timely reminder of the chestnut mare's obvious potential.
"She's always had a huge amount of ability, but she's been challenged in as far as not being settled," Morrissey said.
"She's getting older now and she's had a few muscular issues with her back and tying up.
"Putting her in the Bendigo Water Walker has really strengthened her up, but it's a multitude of things.
"We just need to keep her on track and happy - that's the main thing."
Morrissey will continue with a steady as she goes approach with Tictok, with her next run expected to be late in February.
"She could go a long way, but she's only had 24 starts and is only really still learning," she said.
"But if I can keep her on the straight and narrow, she will work through her classes reasonably quickly.
"I'll keep her racing against that class of horse for another start or two if I can get away with it, just to get her confidence up before we tackle a few of the better ones.
"With the ratings system, she is still eligible to run off that 30m mark again in a similar race, so she's basically got away with winning without a penalty."
The win continued a great affinity with Charlton for Tictok.
Three of the mare's five career wins have been at the track from four starts, with her only other run producing a second in June last year.
