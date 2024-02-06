Flat stars into semi-finals of Bendigo Champion of Champions

Kangaroo Flat has both their men's and women's Bendigo Champion of Champions entrants in the semi-finals.
Premier League leading skipper Bradley Marron cruised through the early rounds, defeating Jason Turley 25-10 and Barry Chester 25-12 in the quarter-finals.
Marron will face Strathfieldsaye's Kevin Probert in the semi-final, who snuck through to the last four after a thrilling quarter-final victory against Daryl Cheeseman that ended 25-24.
In the other men's semi-final, Bendigo East gun Darren Burgess takes on Castlemaine's Peter Brain.
Flat's women's Club Champion Brooke Davies has also made the semi-finals and is set to play Jansen Carmel of White Hills.
Carmel was also involved in a cracking quarter-final that ended 25-24 when she triumphed over Pamela Hughes.
South Bendigo's Taylah Marron will be the favourite to take out the women's Champion of Champions after a dominant showing on Sunday that saw her beat Lee Harris 25-12 and Alicia Beauchamp 25-11.
Marron plays North Bendigo's Amanda Hall.
The semi-finals begin at 9.30am at Marong Bowls Club this Sunday, with the finals played from 1.00pm.
ROUND ONE:
Darren Burgess 25 def Dale Oddy 15, Mark Leed 25 def Adam Luxford 24, Geoffrey Wilson 25 def Darren Anset 6, Peter Brain 25 def Mitch Hocking 18, Kevin Probert 25 def Wade Roberts 17, Daryl Cheeseman 25 def Jason Murphy 7, Bradley Marron 25 def Jason Turley 10
QUARTER FINALS:
Darren Burgess 25 def Mark Leed 14, Peter Brain 25 def Geoffrey Wilson 17, Kevin Probert 25 def Daryl Cheeseman 24, Bradley Marron 25 def Barry Chester 12
ROUND ONE:
Taylah Marron 25 def Lee Harris 12, Julie Ross 25 def Lynne Cole 5, Amanda Hall 25 def Heather Cozens 6, Pamela Hughes 25 def Helen Clough 22, Brooke Davies 25 def Wendy Chaplin 18, Mandy Corry def Eileen O'Brien
QUARTER FINALS:
Taylah Marron 25 def Alicia Beauchamp 11, Amanda Hall 25 def Julie Ross 24, Jansen Carmel 25 def Pamela Hughes 24, Brooke Davies 25 def Mandy Corry 18
MENS:
Darren Burgess (Bendigo East) vs Peter Brain (Castlemaine)
Kevin Probert (Strathfieldsaye) vs Bradley Marron (Kangaroo Flat)
WOMENS:
Taylah Marron (South Bendigo) vs Amanda Hall (North Bendigo)
Jansen Carmel (White Hills) vs Brooke Davies (Kangaroo Flat)
