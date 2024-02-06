Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Photos

Gallery: Bendigo immersed in sweet sounds of chamber music festival

February 6 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Musicians perform to enthusiastic audiences as part of the Bendigo Chamber Music Festival held last week. Pictures by Enzo Tomasiello.

The 2024 Bendigo Chamber Music Festival wrapped up on February 4 after five days of captivating music lovers around the city. The festival featured 14 concerts with some of Australia's best and emerging artists combining with international musicians on stage across several venues around Bendigo. It also saw the world class artists work with community groups in workshops and projects as well as public and private masterclasses.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.