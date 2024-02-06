Gallery: Bendigo immersed in sweet sounds of chamber music festival

The 2024 Bendigo Chamber Music Festival wrapped up on February 4 after five days of captivating music lovers around the city. The festival featured 14 concerts with some of Australia's best and emerging artists combining with international musicians on stage across several venues around Bendigo. It also saw the world class artists work with community groups in workshops and projects as well as public and private masterclasses.
