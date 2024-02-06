BDCA T20s preview: Grand final berth on the line for Bulldogs

The final round of the BDCA T20 season resumes on Wednesday night with a dead rubber between White Hills and Eaglehawk.
While they have recently found form in the first XI competition, the Hawks have had a shocker campaign in the T20 format, going winless from their four matches.
White Hills began in superb touch, winning their first two games, including hitting 4-252 from 18 overs in round one against Huntly North.
Since then, the Demons' season has petered out, losing their next two matches to Strathdale-Maristians and Bendigo.
The Goers catapulted themselves into second spot with a win over Sandhurst last week, and they'll be keeping a keen eye on Thursday night's clash between Kangaroo Flat and Golden Square.
Due to their superior percentage, a win for the Bulldogs would lock them in for a T20 grand final berth at Canterbury Park on Wednesday, February 28.
While they lost their previous T20, the Bulldogs will be bristling with confidence, being undefeated in the first XI competition since Christmas.
They will go in as favourites against the Roos, who haven't selected a full-strength team all season in the format.
The Goers will still have a sniff of reaching the decider should Thursday's result not go their way, but would require the undefeated Strathdale-Maristians to fall to Strathfieldsaye in the final game of the T20 regular season.
