Hamptons style luxury just minutes from booming Huntly and Epsom

Built little more than a year ago, "this is a fantastic immaculate family homestead, made with love by the renowned builder Todd Newman," said agent Bec Adam.
Embracing the Hamptons styling, it has been "thoughtfully designed with the utmost of family living and quality fittings and fixtures."
The facade is painted brick up to the lower window line, then Linea weatherboard up to the roof which is a quality corrugated surface.
Behind the front portico is an entry hall, and the first room to the left can be a sitting room if you don't need a fifth bedroom. Further to the left is the main bedroom which has a large walk-through robe to an ensuite.
Returning to the entry hall you can enter the expansive open plan living-dining-kitchen area which has a clever skylight and a huge stone bench-top, along with a walk-in pantry, a dishwasher, a double wall oven and a five-burner gas cooktop.
Behind this is a covered outdoor entertaining area with lights, power, ceiling fans, a TV point and exposed aggregate concrete. The large triangular block also has front and rear yards, plus a big side yard.
The left rear of the home's layout is a double garage with internal access (via a mudroom area), while the location is just minutes from the various amenities of Huntly and Epsom including schools, childcare, bus stops and a train station.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.