Hamptons style luxury just minutes from booming Huntly and Epsom

By Feature Property
Updated February 8 2024 - 4:56pm, first published 4:15pm
5 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 9 Wooleen Court, Huntly
  • $950,000
  • LAND: 2,683 square metres
  • AGENCY: McKean McGregor
  • CONTACT: Bec Allen 0438 528 091
  • INSPECT: 11-11.45am Feb 10

Built little more than a year ago, "this is a fantastic immaculate family homestead, made with love by the renowned builder Todd Newman," said agent Bec Adam.

