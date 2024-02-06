Howley hails his Country Cups King Station One

Won: Woodend Cup (February 3)
Third: Great Western Cup (January 28)
Third: Woodford Cup (December 31)
Won: Traralgon Cup (December 10)
Won: Dunkeld Cup (November 18)
Third: Kyneton Cup (November 8)
Seventh: Listed Seymour Cup (October 22)
MACEDON Lodge trainer Liam Howley says Station One has earned the right to a well deserved break after securing his third country cup win this preparation.
The five-year-old Toronado gelding capped a prolific 78-day period by adding the $30,000 Woodend Cup (1856m) at Kyneton on Saturday to his wins late last year in the $50,000 Dunkeld Cup (1800m) and $70,000 Traralgon Cup (1900m).
While he has won bigger cup races, headlined by his success in the 2022 Kyneton Cup, run at Bendigo, Station One's Woodend Cup victory might well have been his toughest yet, coming on the back of a short six-day back-up from his gallant third in the $50,000 Great Western Cup (1950m).
He was superbly ridden by the stable's apprentice Danica Munro.
An astonishing seven-race campaign for Station One this time around has included three apiece country cup wins and placings.
Howley has continued to be amazed by his tough stayer's cup-winning antics.
"He's just in a really good spot at the moment," he said.
"(The Woodend Cup) was a bit of an afterthought; originally I thought we'd head to the Marong Cup (on February 17), but he just bounced out of that Great Western Cup run so well.
"We were going to gallop him anyway, so I thought maybe it's worth galloping him for prize money and put the kid on.
"It was a great opportunity for Dani (Munro), and to take the four kilos off a horse that's in a pretty good spot, and it worked."
While a slight chance exists of Station One targeting the Marong Cup, Howley was more inclined to give the gelding a spell.
"In fairness to the horse, he's probably done his job," he said.
"Getting up to that 80 (rating) mark in country cups, you are carrying plenty of weight and they are already hard enough to win.
"We'll have a good look at him (on Tuesday) and make a bit of a plan, but my gut feel says he heads to the paddock and we look for something next time around and see if he improves again.
"I've held him back in terms of his level. We took this path as he got exposed in town last prep.
"You get a lightweight horse with an apprentice that's probably not good enough to be there (in the race) and they think they can get up and it basically destroys a horse like him. That horse that bowls along outside of the leader, but finishes 10-lengths last.
"But all that does is takes his killer away from him - that is, his ability to conserve energy mid-race.
"Even though he's bowling along in front, he can switch off.
"They left him alone on Saturday and he was just able to coil up that little bit and when Dani squeezed him up from the half mile, he just gave so much more because he had that breather mid-race.
"I was keen to snip around the edges with him this prep. He's a good tough horse, but he's got a ceiling."
After being ridden to victory at Dunkeld and Traralgon by Alana Kelly, Howley was rapt to give loyal stable employee Munro her shot at a cup win on Station One.
The 23-year-old did not disappoint with a fabulous front-running ride.
Saturday's cup win was Munro's third race win in 19 rides since launching her career in the saddle in May last year.
It gave her the enviable record of two country cups wins from those three victories, having scored her maiden win aboard the Howley-trained Bainbridge in last year's $40,000 Elmore Cup (1600m) at Bendigo.
Howley is predicting a bright future for the hard-working apprentice.
"I keep saying that she will make it because she is a good rider and she is definitely riding really well at the moment," he said.
"She had a good win on Gunnafly two or three weeks ago and it just feels like she has a bit of momentum.
"Station One (in the) early days was a really tricky ride, but he's so mature now and I just felt that the way she is riding and the way he is racing, it was going to be a good fit and it worked out really well.
"It's good for her and hopefully she gets a lot more opportunities going forward."
Munro's success added to a big day for the stable by winning a cup on home turf.
"It's really important; there are a lot of family and close friends in the ownership and it gave everybody an opportunity to come," Howley said.
"It was a good for the team itself. Obviously we have a base on course at Kyneton and a lot of the staff live in the local area.
"It probably meant a lot more after the race than it did going in.
"Reflecting afterwards, I thought it's pretty important to where we are at.
"We tried to win the Kyneton Cup on our home deck and we won it (in 2022), but it was in Bendigo.
"I set him for it this year and we ran into a couple of better horses, so to win this was equally important."
Station One (in the) early days was a really tricky ride, but he's so mature now and I just felt that the way she is riding and the way he is racing, it was going to be a good fit and it worked out really well- Trainer Liam Howley
A third country cup win this preparation is almost certain to earn Station One a nomination for the Country Racing Victoria horse of the year award when it is presented later this year.
Following a dream run with Station One and wins to kick-start the new year with Yahoo Bar at Sandown and Gunnafly at Cranbourne, Howley is excitedly preparing for the autumn.
"We had a couple trial at Cranbourne (on Monday) that are starting to get into the window," he said.
"It will be a little bit of a quiet two weeks and then we should ramp up.
"We have a few fillies ready to get rolling for the autumn, so it's coming at us.
"We're busy and we're buying yearlings as well. We bought a couple on the Gold Coast and went to New Zealand and bought another five, so there's plenty on the go.
"You have to keep training winners to keep bringing people in the door."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.