Harryhoo caps career-best run of form with Boort Pacing Cup triumph

By Kieran Iles
Updated March 4 2024 - 1:19pm, first published 1:14pm
Michelle Phillips steers Harryhoo to a stirring victory in last Sunday's Boort Pacing Cup. Harryhoo is trained at Junortoun by Danny Curran. Picture by Peter Hibberd
HARRYHOO'S victory in the $12,000 Boort Pacing Cup on Sunday was the realisation of a near lifelong dream for Junortoun trainer Danny Curran.

