Harryhoo caps career-best run of form with Boort Pacing Cup triumph

HARRYHOO'S victory in the $12,000 Boort Pacing Cup on Sunday was the realisation of a near lifelong dream for Junortoun trainer Danny Curran.
The 70-year-old, who is enjoying a purple patch of form thanks to Harryhoo and his emerging three-year-old The Answer, has spent more than 50 years in harness racing.
His country cup win was a stirring first.
It was a personal triumph for Curran, who was badly injured a couple of years ago, after falling from a horse.
He suffered a broken pelvis, some fractured vertebrae and a broken coccyx bone in the fall.
The cup win was made even more special by being able to share it with family.
"Any cup is a good cup, they are damn hard to win," he said.
"I've ran second or third in a few of them, but I've never won a country cup before.
"I went to the first meeting at Nyah in about 1964 or 65, so I have been around a while. It was more than a long time coming.
"It was a terrific day - great for the family. They were all there.
"My kids, my grandkids were there. It made it a really special day for me."
It was an emphatic cup win for Harryhoo, who led from start to finish, after driver Michelle Phillips was able to cross the field on the six-year-old gelding from his position on the outside of the front row.
First into the home straight, the son of Sportswriter showed plenty of fight to keep Interpretation (Terry French/Tayla French) and Warrantee (Mark Thompson/Ellen Tormey) at bay for a convincing 5.8 metre victory.
Kendys Butterfly (Paul Parsons/Shannon O'Sullivan) was fourth, making it an all-Team Teal top four finish.
The win continued a career-best run of form for Harryhoo, who has won three of six starts this preparation, and was third at his last start in the $14,000 Gunbower Centenary Pacers Cup behind the smart Julie Douglas-trained four-year-old Earl Of Pembroke.
"Who'd ever think he would come this far, but he has," Curran said.
"There's a few more wins in him yet."
Curran credited Harryhoo's work with The Answer as perhaps the key to his current run of form.
"I've taken him along quietly this time," he said.
"When I bought him in this time, I bought the three-year-old in as well and to get her going, I just put Harry in front of her all of the time to educate her.
"We didn't go quick, we just poked around a bit. She (The Answer) started to go, but all of a sudden they both started to go together.
"The turnaround might have been due to that. Either that, or he has just matured.
"His breed gets better with age - it's an old fashioned breed.
"(This preparation) he's always around the money.
"His run at Gunbower was very good. Had that slow horse not got in front of him, he nearly wins that too."
It was a terrific day - great for the family. They were all there. My kids, my grandkids were there. It made it a really special day for me- Trainer Danny Curran
Most pleasing of all for Curran is Harryhoo's newfound versatility.
"We've found he's got another couple of strings to his bow - he's got a bit of gate speed now," he said.
"I didn't think he was a leader, I thought he was just a sit and sprinter.
"He led at Charlton and went 54 around there and he led Sunday and won again.
"There's only one place to be on those little tracks like Boort, out in front, and he got there.
"I was brought up on those little tracks at Nyah and Ouyen and Wedderburn, St Arnaud, Boort and those places.
"We'd go to those places all the time."
Another key to the success was the blossoming partnership between Curran and talented young driver driver Phillips, who the trainer rated as one of the state's 'most underrated'.
"I don't know why, but horses run for her," he said.
"She gets them out of the gate good and they keep running for her.
"It's like the good jockeys - Jamie Kah - they just run for her too."
Phillips, who steered the Curran-trained The Answer to a feature race win at Melton last month in the $25,000 Gold Chalice, finished Boort Cup day with a double.
The 26-year-old took out the Ian 'Badger' Mercer Tribute, which doubled as a heat of the Central Victorian Pacing Championship, aboard the Tim Mortlock-trained Outback Queenie.
Curran said a tilt at the Mildura Pacing Cup in April was a potential aim for Harryhoo, whose Boort win was his 10th in 62 starts for earnings of $67,660.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.