Premier Jacinta Allan condemns 'faceless cowards' who vandalised office

UPDATED, 11.50am: Premier Jacinta Allan has condemned the actions of two people alleged to have thrown bricks at the window of her Bendigo office on February 2.
In a statement, Ms Allan said the masked duo's behaviour was "disgraceful" and there was "no place in Victoria for faceless cowards who use bricks and violence".
"As Victoria Police is investigating it would be inappropriate to comment further," the Member for Bendigo East said in a statement.
It comes after her office at Mollison Street, Bendigo was vandalised.
Police were continuing with their investigation.
EARLIER: Police are investigating after Premier Jacinta Allan's Bendigo office was vandalised on Friday, February 2.
It is believed two unknown offenders threw a brick three times at the Mollison Street office's window, causing it to smash.
On Tuesday, February 6 the window appeared to be taped up.
Police described the two people as wearing all black clothing and face coverings with black backpacks.
Investigators have released images of two people they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
