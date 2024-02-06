Man impersonated police in string of domestic violence, stalking crimes

A man has been convicted and jailed after a "serious" and "protracted" string of family violence crimes and stalking offences, during which he impersonated a police officer to tell his former partner's work colleagues that he was dead.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard this was the third time the man's violence against this woman had been before the court. There had been two appearances in 2022 with one leading to jail time.
In February 2024, the man pleaded guilty to his most recent crimes including two counts of intervention order breaches, two counts of persistent breaches, two counts of stalking, wilful damage, pretending to be a police officer, dangerous driving and failing to stop on police direction.
The court heard the man had followed his victim, a former partner, to an appointment in June 2023 before she screamed at him to leave her alone.
He then talked to her aggressively through her car window and tore the side mirror off the car.
The court then heard the man had breached an intervention order by making 850 calls or attempted calls between July 1 and 12, 2023.
During this contact, the court heard he verbally abused her.
She spoke to police in July 2023, but he continued to breach the order.
From July 27 to August 4, he contacted her 42 times by phone including sending eight messages.
He also sent flowers to her and called her colleagues at their workplace, pretending to be a police officer, and telling them to tell the victim that he - the accused - was dead.
The court also heard the man had sent the woman an envelope with abusive notes.
The court was also told the central Victorian man failed to stop on police direction, after being caught driving at 115km/h in a 60km/h zone in Stanhope.
Magistrate Trieu Huynh said the matter represented "serious" examples of a crime that happened "far too frequently in our community".
The court heard the man had been jailed for nine months in September 2022, with 174 days of pre-sentence detention, for crimes against the same woman, followed by an 18-month community corrections order.
Earlier in 2022, he was also placed on a community corrections order for crimes against her.
He faced the courts in 2019 and 2017 for domestic violence crimes against another victim.
A report was presented to the court by psychologist Gina Cidoni who said the man had an "alcohol use disorder" while acknowledging trauma he experienced during his childhood.
Mr Huynh too acknowledged the "turbulence" and "violence" of the man's upbringing, as well as the cancer-related deaths of two of his close family members.
While he showed some remorse, Mr Huynh said that should be "viewed with caution" as remorse had been expressed after previous crimes and the accused had re-offended.
The court heard that beyond a chronic alcohol problem and "destructive behaviours", the man needed individualised counselling and was deemed a high risk of re-offending.
His childhood experiences of domestic violence were taken into account in the sentencing.
He was jailed for 16 months, with a non-parole period of 10 months and 175 days of pre-sentence detention, alongside a fine of $1000.
His driver's licence has also been cancelled and disqualified for 12 months.
For help, you can contact:
