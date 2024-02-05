Penultimate round chaos for finals spots in midweek bowls

Bendigo's midweek pennant division one finals aspirations have received a massive boost after its win over Inglewood on Monday.
The Royals' 69-46 win was season-defining, and they now have their fate in their own hands.
Inglewood is in a similar boat - a win next week, and they'll play in the postseason, but the Royals have room to move now, being 12 points clear of Golden Square in fifth.
They'll need it, with the Royals finishing their home and away campaign against ladder leaders South Bendigo.
The Woodies face Square in the final round in a virtual elimination final.
While two of the three rinks remained close, Lee Harris was dominant for the Royals and ensured the points would go his sides way, leading a commanding performance from his rink in a 28-6 win against Ian Chamberlain.
Eaglehawk has wasted a golden chance to jump into the top four.
The Hawks faltered at the crucial stage against Bendigo East and will now require a lot to go right for them to be a feature in the finals.
Stephen Carn and his rink can hold their heads high, beating their opponents 23-14, but that was as good as it got for the Hawks, who were trounced on the other two rinks 29-10 and 21-13.
The Hawks will need to upset Kangaroo Flat away in the final round and likely take maximum points while requiring the Royals to lose to South Bendigo.
Golden Square failed to capitalise on the Magpies and Woodies defeats yet can be happy with their showing against a strong Kangaroo Flat side.
The thrilling 56-56 draw means a win for Square over the Woodies next week will put them in the box seat for an elimination final berth.
Crucially, Square secured nine points from the clash, with Julie Ross defeating Gregory Podesta 17-16 and Alan Eddy defeating Malcolm McLean 21-16.
South Bendigo continued its ominous march forward with a professional 71-45 victory over last-placed Woodbury.
The Diggers won all three rinks, with Beau Traill being the most dominant in a 27-14 triumph over Alan Brodie.
DIVISION 1:
Bendigo 69 def Inglewood 46
Lee Harris 28 def Ian Chamberlain 6, Josh Matthews 20 It Lindsay Kelly 23, Gary Downie 21 def Laurie Witham 17
Woodbury 45 It South Bendigo 71
Alan Brodie 14 It Beau Traill 27, Maurice McMahon 15 It Taylah Marron 18, Heather Cozens 16 It David White 26
Eaglehawk 46 It Bendigo East 64
Kaye Rowe 10 It Robert Clough 29, Stephen Piercy 13 It Peter Huggard 21, Stephen Carn 23 def Steve O'Bree 14
Golden Square 56 drew Kangaroo Flat 56
Julie Ross 17 def Gregory Podesta 16, Alan Eddy 21 def Malcolm McLean 16, Neville Bowland 18 It Paul Moller 24
DIVISION 2:
White Hills 83 def Strathfieldsaye 41, Heathcote 71 def Harcourt 52, Bendigo East 59 def Castlemaine 49, Kangaroo Flat 57 def Golden Square 51
DIVISION 3:
Castlemaine 75 def White Hills 39, Bendigo 54 def Eaglehawk 53, Woodbury 52 It Bendigo East 57, Golden Square 83 def Marong 50
DIVISION 4:
Harcourt 47 It Dingee 59, South Bendigo 64 def North Bendigo 45, Strathfieldsaye 67 def Calivil/Serpentine 42, Kangaroo Flat 74 def Golden Square 57
DIVISION 5:
Inglewood 44 def White Hills 32, Harcourt 26 It South Bendigo 51, Golden Square 36 It Bendigo East 37, Campbells Creek 46 def Bendigo 34
DIVISION 6:
White Hills 34 It Strathfieldsaye 42,
