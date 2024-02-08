Plenty of room to move

Just four years old and with pear trees lining the driveway, this home on about an acre of land is immaculately presented.
There are three big bedrooms, and the main enjoys a large ensuite and double built-in robes. The others each have a built-in robe and all bedrooms have ceiling fans.
The kitchen benefits from all-electric cooking, new electrical appliances, a butler's pantry and an island bench with a double sink.
The main dining-living area is a generous size plus there's a separate lounge towards the front and a separate family room towards the back.
Outside there's an entertaining area with a sundry camp kitchen and a concrete area.
A modern bathroom has a large shower and vanity, and there's the convenience of a separate toilet.
Heating and cooling are done by a freestanding wood heater and a reverse-cycle split system air-conditioner. Helpfully, the home also has solar panels sending up to 3.2kW back into the grid, and a solar hot water service.
It's also on town water, with a tank and pump for ideal pressure.
For parking there's a steel double carport over concrete.
Located on the north side of the Loddon River, it is only a short walk to the local sports facilities, a bakery, and a bustling pub.
