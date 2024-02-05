Anfuso gets nod in dramatic finish in Thursday night series

RACE eight of the A.L. Parker Electrical distance series for athletes was marked by the closest finish of this season's Thursday night action.
A field of 29 raced the 1000m as part of the Bendigo and District Cycling Club's track program at the Tom Flood Sports Centre in Barnard Street
Oliver Anfuso marked his series debut with victory by millimetres from the consistent Jack Norris as backmarker Jake Hilson put in a brilliant sprint to be third.
Fastest time honours went to Jake Hilson in 2.40 minutes.
April Wainwright was fastest female in 3.56, a second clear of another talented youngster in Milanke Haasbroek.
Because of Friday night's 5km Frenzy at Flora Hill there will be no race this Thursday night.
Results from last Thursday's distance series 1000m:
Oliver Anfuso 25 handicap, 4.29 race time, 4.04 actual time; Jack Norris 30, 4.29, 3.59; Jake Hilson 1.50, 4.30, 2.40 (fastest time); Keelan McInerney 1.05, 4.31, 3.26; Rebecca Anfuso 30, 4.32, 4.02; Kade McCay 1.40, 4.33, 2.53 (2nd FT); James Harper 55, 4.33, 3.38; Andrew Snell 55, 4.34, 3.39; Kyle Hilson 50, 4.35, 3.45; April Wainwright 1.00, 4.36, 3.36 (fastest female); Milanke Haasbroek 1.00, 4.37, 3.37; Greg Hilson 1.25, 4.38, 3.13 (3rd FT); Emily Harris 1.00, 4.43, 3.43; Chloe Jackson 20, 4.44, 4.24; Geoff Williamson 25, 4.47, 4.22; Geoff Jordan 55, 4.52, 3.57; Renae Graham 15, 4.56, 4.41; Katie Graham 25, 4.57, 4.32; Aaron Norton 1.05, 4.59, 3.54; Preston Anfuso 1.05, 5.00, 3.55; Charlotte Carr 20, 5.01, 4.41; Kelvin Niblett 1.20, 5.04, 3.44; Tom Ryan 1.00, 5.06, 4.06; Justine Babitsch 15, 5.10, 4.55; Tim Sullivan 1.20, 5.21, 4.01; Allirah Norton 0, 5.27, 5.27; Kevin Shanahan 25, 5.40, 5.15; Mitch Fitzgerald 1.25, 6.04, 4.39; Rebecca Soulsby 40, 6.49.
Honours in the 1200m run on January 18 went to Pat Allen in a time of 4.32.
Runner-up was Jack Norris as Andrew Snell fought on to be third.
Fastest time honours went to Greg Hilson, 3.54, and Emily Harris, 4.46.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.