Puppy love: Stella finds fur-ever home after four months at Bendigo shelter

Stella, the German Shepherd cross who spent four months at Bendigo Animal Relief Centre (BARC), has found a home.
Her new owner Pat was in the market for a puppy when the idea of adopting came to him.
"I thought ... you know these dogs deserve homes as well," Pat said.
"And it was a great decision."
After a day at work Pat said he is met by paws pounding up to greet him at the front door.
"[Stella] will get really excited and jump all over me ... she is a very loving dog."
BARC Operations Manager Fra Atyeo said potential adoptees had walked past Stella for months as the one year old "competed with a lot of puppies".
She was also a victim of adoption numbers dropping, paired with a rise in people giving up pets, crunched by changing times and economics.
Pat said he did not know how Stella was overlooked by potential adopters for so long.
"She is a super fast learner, she sits before she eats or if you tell her to jump on her bed she will go straight to it ... and she's a licking machine," he said.
"It feels like she just wants to give love."
Ms Atyeo said news of Stella's adoption quickly spread around the shelter, with any hole the four-month BARC resident left quickly filling with excitement for her future.
"We were just so happy for the outcome, and that is exactly why we are here ... to see [animals] rehomed," she said.
"There was a lot of excitement, but there is definitely no hole left or anything like that ... it is just sheer joy."
In the weeks since Stella left Ms Atyeo said the shelter had received photo updates from new owner Pat, which were also shared among staff chats.
"It keeps us focused on delivering those positive outcomes when we keep getting updates like that," she said.
While Stella was still settling in to Pat's home, he said getting another dog for Stella "to hang out with" might happen in the future.
Until then, he said his newfound human-canine bond had brought a lot of joy.
"It feels like I have known her a lot longer than three weeks."
