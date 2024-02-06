Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Good News

Puppy love: Stella finds fur-ever home after four months at Bendigo shelter

Gabriel Rule
By Gabriel Rule
Updated February 6 2024 - 5:10pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Four month BARC resident Stella with new owner Pat. Picture supplied
Four month BARC resident Stella with new owner Pat. Picture supplied

Stella, the German Shepherd cross who spent four months at Bendigo Animal Relief Centre (BARC), has found a home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Rule

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.