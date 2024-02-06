Search on for past Marist Brothers school students to attend centenary

The centenary of the Marist Brothers teaching in Kyneton maybe two years away but organisers are hoping to get in touch with as many past students as possible to make it a success.
All records of the school were lost after its closure in 1967 and tracking down the names of past pupils has proven a difficult task.
Nevertheless, Kyneton Marist Brothers Old Boys Association, formed in 1947, still continues to be "part of the fabric of Kyneton" through its fundraising activities, according to secretary Michael Halley.
Each year the association holds a reunion and the 77th gathering on January 28, 2024 saw 43 people meet for a luncheon at the Shamrock Hotel in Kyneton to reminisce about the old school days.
"More than a dozen apologies were recorded which indicates that past pupils of the school maintain an interest," Mr Halley said.
Association president Roly Sandilands spoke briefly at the reunion and a memorial address was delivered for the six members who had died since the last reunion.
One of the Marist Brothers who taught in the school's final year in 1967 was Br Kevin Hoare who is now living in Bendigo and attended this year's reunion.
The association also holds an annual fishing excursion to Torrumbarry Weir.
The Marist Brothers came to Kyneton on July 25, 1926, and started teaching the next day in a large classroom at St Marys' school.
Their permanent building was later constructed at the Corner of Powlett and Hutton streets which still stands.
A 21st birthday commemorating the brothers' arrival was held on August 2-3, 1947 when 150 past students from across Victoria returned for a dinner. From there, the old boys' association was formed.
More than seven decades later, Mr Halley concedes bringing the original 150 attendees together again is an "unattainable attendance target".
"Those originals identified as deceased are included in the association website on the Honour Roll which numbers close to 400," he said.
With July 2026 marking the 100-year milestone, the old boys' association's management committee will meet after next year's reunion to consider if something special can be done for the momentous occasion.
Mr Halley said a lot of the detail about the Marist school's past activities and the old boys has been included in the Honour Roll and invited people to visit the Kyneton Marist Brothers Old Boys Association website to help fill in any gaps.
