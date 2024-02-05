Bendigo Advertiser
Man allegedly attacked 'wife' then sent her 527 texts, breaking order

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
February 6 2024 - 6:00am
A man will return to the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on domestic violence charges in April after being denied bail. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
A man accused of committing domestic violence against his former partner has previously been accused of offences against six other women, a Bendigo court has heard.

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

