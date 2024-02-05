Man allegedly attacked 'wife' then sent her 527 texts, breaking order

A man accused of committing domestic violence against his former partner has previously been accused of offences against six other women, a Bendigo court has heard.
The man has been denied bail after further alleged crimes against the seventh woman.
Police said the man had allegedly persistently breached an intervention order while he was on bail.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard the man, in his 30s, had an "extensive criminal history" including domestic violence, burglary, firearms and weapons offences, bail contraventions, dangerous driving, trafficking methylamphetamine and unlawful assaults.
He was issued with a final intervention order linked to the seventh woman in August, which had directed him not to contact the woman.
Despite this, he sent her 527 texts in a little more than a month and was found hiding at the protected person's address in Bendigo.
In an interview with police, he said, "all these orders are bullshit" and "she's my wife you ******* idiots, we talk everyday".
He was bailed on charges including intentionally causing injury, unlawful assault and recklessly causing injury.
He is yet to enter a formal plea on any matters.
Appearing by videolink from custody for a bail application in January, the man was muted but clearly angry and aggressive.
Police told the court he had a "complete disregard for intervention orders" and thought "they're (intervention orders) all crap".
Prior to the most recent breaches the man was accused of a physical assault on the woman in July 2023, the court heard.
The couple had previously had a verbal argument at the victim's Bendigo address, in which the man was accused of punching her in the head, putting his fingers in her mouth to try to open her mouth, biting her on the nose causing her to bleed and pushing her. The last led to her hitting her head.
She sought medical treatment at the Bendigo Hospital.
He was later charged after she spoke with police.
In July 2023 the accused was also charged with reckless conduct endangering serious injury, careless and dangerous driving, failure to stop on police direction and reckless exposure of emergency service worker to risk, after speeding past police at an accident on July 12 on the Axedale-Goornong Road.
The court heard the man's windscreen had large cracks and he failed to pull over after directed by police.
Instead, he sped away at around 70-80 km/h which lead to a police officer being forced to take evasive action to avoid being hit by his car.
The accused was later seen by police in Echuca and he again sped away, before being arrested and taken to the Echuca police station.
Police said he was a disqualified driver at the time - having been cancelled by the Melbourne County Court for two years - and his vehicle was unregistered.
His car was impounded for 30 days, and he was charged and bailed.
The man in his 30s has a history with methylamphetamine and heroin use and lives with bipolar, PTSD and depression.
He could be "unstable and angry" and took this out on partners, including the current affected family member who is the seventh woman he is alleged to have abused.
The court heard the man had allegedly physically attacked four of the seven different woman including when he broke through a locked door in 2011 and committed an unlawful assault, and when he choked a woman unconscious in 2014.
The woman at the centre of the current charges was described as "reluctant" to speak with police and fearful of the accused, although she was in court to support his bail application.
Magistrate Dominic Lennon said the man had a "woeful history" of failing to comply with family violence intervention orders.
Mr Lennon said the accused "obviously has no respect" and "regards them as a joke".
The matter will return before the court in April.
For help, you can contact:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.