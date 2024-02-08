Bendigo Advertiser
Very impressive Victorian era home within walking distance of CBD

By House of the Week
Updated February 8 2024 - 4:51pm, first published 4:20pm
4 BED | 2 BATH | 4 CAR

  • 33 Victoria Street, Eaglehawk
  • $925,000 to $995,000
  • LAND: 1,482 square metres
  • AGENCY: Gavin Butler Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Gavin Butler 0427 88 77 66
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Some of this Victorian-era home's best attributes are the "beautiful period features, the really lovely overmantels, and being on large block close to the Eaglehawk CBD is a real bonus as well," said agency principal Gavin Butler.

