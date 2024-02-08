Very impressive Victorian era home within walking distance of CBD

Some of this Victorian-era home's best attributes are the "beautiful period features, the really lovely overmantels, and being on large block close to the Eaglehawk CBD is a real bonus as well," said agency principal Gavin Butler.
For readers unfamiliar with the greater Bendigo region, "Eaglehawk is essentially its own little village.
"It has all the amenities, two lakes, two [public] gardens, and [from here] you can walk to the CBD."
It also has an aquatic centre, cafes, shops including a supermarket, along with public transport, medical services, a chemist, schools and more.
"It's a good little township, people love living in it, and the majority have been living here forever."
Gavin also says this as someone whose business actually is in Eaglehawk.
Most likely built in the 1890s, the various period features Gavin speaks of include the stained glass doors and windows, the polished timber floors, the twelve foot high ceilings, the dado boards, the picture rails, the dado board ceilings, the wrought iron front fence, and the wallpaper borders.
The original structure has also been enhanced in various ways.
For one, it now has ducted gas heating, ducted evaporative cooling and ceiling fans for comfort.
There's also a modern kitchen with a gas cooktop, an electric oven and a dishwasher. It is also somewhat open plan with the tiled dining and living area.
The home has also had the benefit of an extension at the back to create this open plan space along with a covered outdoor entertaining area.
Interestingly, there's also a brick-lined cellar with lovely brick steps to access it from the dining area, and there's also a separate lounge room towards the front of the home with one of the aforementioned overmantels.
Another of the overmantels is in the large main bedroom, while there are two bathrooms; one with a bath and a toilet, the other with a shower, a toilet, the laundry facilities and a linen cupboard.
Meanwhile out the back we find an "established secret garden with its winding paths and hidey spots," along with a powered garage big enough to hold four vehicles, and some extra garden storage.
As such this property would "suit a range of people, like young professionals, a young family, or even a tradie looking for that larger block."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.