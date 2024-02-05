Somerville St works 'critical', council says, despite impact on post office

The City of Greater Bendigo has defended its actions after one Flora Hill business claimed roadworks led to the loss of "85 per cent" of their business.
A council spokesperson said the the section of Sommerville Street, near Ellis Street, had reached its end-of-life and that the works were "critical".
"Every effort has been made to minimise impacts to residents, business operators and road users," city Director Presentation and Assets, Brian Westley, said.
Previously, the owner of South Bendigo Post Office, located on Somerville Street, said she was at risk of closure as the roadworks "cripple" her business.
"We probably are closer to closing than what I would like to believe," Bree Holland said.
Designs for the project were distributed in early 2023 and the project funding was announced in June 2023, with notice of the works commencing delivered in November 2023, Mr Westley said.
"The city received an enquiry from one business owner in the week prior to the works commencing, [and] city officers met with a representative from the South Bendigo Post Office," he said.
"Several changes to the works program were made to accommodate feedback received."
This included the construction of temporary car parking nearby and improved signage regarding accessing shops, Mr Westley said.
Ms Holland said she had asked council to push back the works so they didn't fall over December, her "busiest time of year".
"I spoke to councillors when it was going ahead in December and they just came back and said, 'it's all booked and all ready to go' ... there's nothing they can do," Ms Holland said.
The construction period was granted due to not interfere with nearby schools during term, and because Sommerville Street was a major freight route, Mr Westley said.
"A delayed start would have required works to continue into the winter period," he said.
Despite the signage, Ms Holland said the roadworks had cut into her bottom line.
"There has been so many people that are like, 'we have seen all the roadworks or we couldn't get through, so we just went up to Strath'," she said.
The works were part of the around $40 million City of Greater Bendigo spent each year on the renewal and reconstruction of assets which included roads, play spaces, drainage and footpaths.
