Dannielle Flood snares hat trick as Goers charge to finals

A Dannielle Flood hat-trick has led Bendigo to a massive upset win over Sandhurst in BDCA women's first XI cricket.
After Ren Haeusler (3-2 off 3.0) and Holly Ryan (2-2 off 4.0) got the ball rolling for the Goers, Flood continued her side's charge by taking scalps in her fourth, fifth and sixth balls during her opening over.
Mel Lowther was the unlucky recipient of the hat-trick delivery and couldn't survive having her stumps knocked over to complete Flood's feat.
Lowther, Amelie Woodward and Abby-Lee Scott were the three dismissed batters, and all departed for ducks in an innings where six Dragons failed to register a score.
Winning the toss and electing to bat, a solid 48-run opening stand by skipper Kate Shallard (21) and Chantelle Van Cooten (23) wasn't capitalised on as the Goers ran rampant.
The Dragons lost 10-22 in an almighty collapse that saw them rolled for 70.
The chase proved no difficulty for the Goers, who won by nine wickets with just over six overs remaining.
After beginning the season 9-1, the Lisa Chesters Shield powerhouses have suffered defeats to White Hills, Golden Square, and Bendigo in their previous three encounters.
The nine-wicket smashing by the Goers has taken them on equal points with the Dragons ahead of this Sunday's final regular season round.
While the Dragons are in a slump, the Goers can claim to be the form side of the division, being on a five-game winning streak that includes victories over the Dragons and ladder leaders Square.
The two teams are now locked in to face each other in a semi-final.
White Hills has locked away a spot in the 2023-24 finals series with a comprehensive victory against Strathfieldsaye.
Having sent the Jets in, the Demons tore through their opponent's top order to have them 3-4.
While the Jets were able to stem the flow of wickets, some tight bowling by the Demons restricted the Jets to 8-70 from their 25 overs.
The top score was extras (17), with Letitia Spicer next best on 14.
Hope was restored for the Jets when Demons captain and their best bat, Letesha Bawden, went for a second ball duck, and she was quickly followed by opening partner Keryn Carmichael for one.
First drop Jessy Matthews steadied the ship, batting through the innings on her way to 38 not out as the Demons chased the target down with six overs to spare.
A mismatch on paper proved to be just that on the pitch as Golden Square flexed their muscles to roll Strathdale-Maristians for 25.
Megan Baird (3-5 off 3.0) and Sarah Mannes (3-0 off 2.0) picked up three wickets each in the thumping victory that saw the Bulldogs claim the minor premiership.
