BDCA junior cricket weekend wrap, scores and photos

Eaglehawk under-16 Kai O'Hehir brought up the season's first century in BDCA junior cricket.
The star young bat who plies his senior trade for California Gully's EVCA division one side smashed his way to 115 not out from 96 balls against Bendigo United on Saturday.
O'Hehir blasted five sixes to go along with 11 boundaries as he held the innings together during a tricky chase for the Hawks.
In a thrilling match, the Hawks passed the Redback's total of 210 eight wickets down.
But the story was O'Hehir, who still required 33 runs to reach his ton when he returned to the crease following the ninth wicket.
Wicket-keeper batsmen Cohen-James Brown was also instrumental in the chase, making 41 not out, and provided a willing partner to O'Hehir, who hit 48 runs off 21 deliverers from the resumption of his innings.
Elsewhere in the under-16s division, Kangaroo Flat's Jack Burns completed a tremendous all-round performance, claiming 2-13 of 5.0 after making 80 on day one.
In the under-14A grade, Hawk Xavier Stone was similarly as well-rounded as Burns.
Stone added another wicket to the three he picked up last week to finish with figures of 4-6 off 7.0.
He also struck his second half-century (58 not out) of the season.
Meanwhile, Tommy Byrne of the Strathdale-Maristians Suns fell just short of the milestone but thrashed his way to 45 not out from only 32 deliveries.
In the under-12s, Hudson Ruffell retired not out on 33 and took a wicket, while Benjamin Hodson also retired not out on 39.
