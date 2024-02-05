'Shock and horror': call for action after flood tears through Bendigo Creek

The City of Greater Bendigo should make repairing flood-damaged parts of the Bendigo Creek a priority, one resident says.
Strathdale resident Norm Stimson said he was taking photos of the creek after the January floods when he saw the water had displaced the bluestone bricks which lined the waterway, north of the Dai Gum San Chinese precinct.
Part of the creek had appeared to have collapsed, as well as sections of the sandstone retaining wall along Havelock Street.
Mr Stimson said he reacted with "shock and horror" when he saw the damage.
He said he believed a lack of proper maintenance could have prevented some of the impact of the floods.
"In my view, having looked at a lot of Bendigo Creek, there are lots and lots of areas where maintenance is lacking," he said.
"There's lots of mortar being eroded away from the creek bed and in a lot of cases, the sandstone on the walls is decaying away as well."
The section of the creek, including where it ran through Rosalind Park, was transformed from a natural, meandering watercourse to a linear, concrete lined creek during the gold rush period.
Mr Stimson, who has worked in state government environmental and planning teams, said parts of the modified creek were "falling away" and were getting worse and worse over time.
"Bendigo Creek has been known for flooding events in the past, so it's a relatively common occurrence, although spread over years," he said.
"But this is an obvious thing where there's just a lack of maintenance and the water's gone in underneath and just scoured out everything."
The Rosalind Park section of the Bendigo Creek was protected through the Victorian Heritage Register, however the damaged part of the creek would only fall under local protection.
Mr Stimson said he was calling for the whole creek to be assessed for its heritage significance as part of the post-flood works.
The City's Re-Imagining Bendigo Creek plan outlined a process of renewing parts of the waterway, supporting the natural aspects of the creek but also increasing access.
Part of the plan was to create a Low Line Trail, which would be a shared path along the bed of the Bendigo Creek's constructed channel sections.
The trail would connect from Kangaroo Flat to Epsom and Huntly and would likely go over the bluestone creek bank.
A spokesperson said the City of Greater Bendigo was aware "a number of bluestone bricks were dislodged" in the Bendigo Creek as a result of significant rain events.
The city was still assessing the damage caused and could not provide any indication of cost and timelines.
On January 31, the city had more than 1050 customer requests and "other damage" .
"When you compare the past month to the October 2022 flood, the culmination of three flood events so close together has definitely had a more severe impact on our municipality - not just roads and drains but also our buildings," city chief executive Andrew Cooney said.
Mr Cooney said the damage from the three flood events was worth about $5 million.
"The works do put us behind when it comes to delivering our general maintenance schedule and we are considering what the longer term impacts will be on the upcoming 2024/2025 Budget," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.