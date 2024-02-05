Firm As A Rock returns to the winner's list at Kyneton

DURABLE mare Firm As A Rock ended a 324 day drought between wins when she broke through on Woodend Cup day at Kyneton on Saturday.
The five-year-old, trained at Bendigo by Graham Donaldson, continued her liking for Kyneton by scoring a tough 1.5 length victory in the 1454m benchmark 0-58, with apprentice Tom Prebble in the saddle.
Firm As A Rock's last win was also at Kyneton in March last year.
Her overall record at Kyneton reads two wins, one placing and two fourths from five starts.
While the win snapped a long absence from the winner's circle for the daughter of Your Song and Firm Option, she had been racing in consistent form with six placings from her previous 11 starts, highlighted by four seconds and a third in her previous start at Wodonga three weeks earlier.
Firm As A Rock again showed plenty of toughness, racing three-wide throughout.
Despite covering plenty of ground, Prebble had the mare on level terms with the leader Princess Tosen on the turn before shooting the mare clear in the straight for a strong win.
The Henry Dwyer-trained Savvy Been worked home strongly for second ahead of Princess Tosen.
A pleasing win also broke a drought for Firm As A Rock's trainer.
Donaldson last savoured success in late August with Timbolton, who finished unplaced on Saturday in the 1203m benchmark 0-58.
He viewed Firm As A Rock's win as a reward for consistency.
"If you look back at her last 10 or so runs, she hasn't been out of the money too often," Donaldson said.
"(Saturday's) win took her earnings to just under $100,000.
"It's nice to get a horse that can get to $100,000 for you.
"There's been a lot of unlucky runs on the way, but you can't be too choosey when you don't pay a lot of money for these horses.
"I think we paid only $4000 for this one, so we've got our money back."
Firm As Rock improved her record to three wins and eight placings from 40 starts.
Donaldson was full of praise for the mare's toughness.
"She was three-wide all the way, but she got the money,"
"It could possibly have been a bit easier, but we'll take a win.
"I haven't had a good look, but there might be a race for her at Bendigo on Marong Cup day (February 17). And a race for Timbolton too.
"The good thing is, she (Firm As A Rock) is still eligible for a (benchmark) 58."
Donaldson expressed no disappointment with Timbolton's eighth placing at Kyneton.
The four-year-old gelding led the field until just before the 200m, but weakened over the concluding stages.
"He ran third the other week, but he just did too much work and got too tired," Donaldson said.
"He's a nice little horse and I'm sure there is another win there for him somewhere."
Donaldson will have a first starter at Wodonga on Thursday, with the three-year-old gelding Norwegian Spirit set to debut.
There's been a lot of unlucky runs on the way, but you can't be too choosey when you don't pay a lot of money for these horses- Trainer Graham Donaldson
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.