Firm As A Rock returns to the winner's list at Kyneton

By Kieran Iles
February 5 2024 - 11:31am
Firm As A Rock, ridden by Tom Prebble, wins the bet365 0-58 Handicap at Kyneton on Saturday. The win broke a long drought for the five-year-old mare. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos
DURABLE mare Firm As A Rock ended a 324 day drought between wins when she broke through on Woodend Cup day at Kyneton on Saturday.

