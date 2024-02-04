Two teenagers charged over fire at historic Malmsbury Railway Station

Two teenagers have been charged over a fire at Malmsbury Railway Station on Wednesday, January 31.
Emergency services were called to the station at Daylesford-Malmsbury Road just after 5.30pm to find the station master's house on fire.
The fire damaged one room and part of the slate roof, and caused disruptions to the V/Line network.
Macedon Ranges detectives charged a 17-year-old Bendigo girl and a 16-year-old Bendigo boy with burglary and criminal damage by fire.
The teenagers have been bailed to appear at a children's court at a later date.
On Friday, building owner VicTrack said it would work with Heritage Victoria to repair the damage to the heritage listed building.
