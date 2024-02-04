United Tigers still the kings of the EVCA Twenty20 jungle

UNITED has retained its stranglehold on the Emu Valley Cricket Association Twenty20 competition.
After another grand final win on Sunday the Tigers have now won four of the six T20 titles since the competition began in 2018-19.
As well as four out of six titles, it's also three in a row for the Tigers, who defeated arch-rival Spring Gully by 21 runs at California Gully Oval in warm conditions.
United posted 5-145 off its 20 overs batting first in what was an innings that got off to a disastrous start when Tom Calvert was dismissed first ball of the game.
Calvert (0), who was last year's grand final man of the match, was bowled by Crows' marquee player Sam Johnston.
Despite the rocky start to the innings the Tigers were able to reach the halfway mark at 1-60 before upping the ante and cracking 85 off their last 10 overs.
Opener Chris Smith (38) and Alex Code (48) - who won the Bev Garlick Medal for man of the match - shared in a 77-run partnership for the second wicket in what was the key stand of the innings, batting together into the 13th over.
As well as Smith and Code, all-rounder Harry Whittle had the runs flowing in the back end of the innings.
Whittle crunched 35 off 19 balls with four boundaries and two sixes.
At one stage Whittle was 28 off 12 deliveries and scoring at a strike rate of 233.3.
The Tigers scored at least 10 runs off four of the last five overs - 12 off the 16th, 12 off the 17th, 12 off the 18th and 10 off the 20th to get to 145.
After capturing the wicket of Calvert first ball of the match Johnston later dismissed Code for figures of 2-36 off four overs, while spinner Beauden Rinaldi (2-19) took the other two wickets for the Crows and there was one run out.
In reply Spring Gully batted its 20 overs out, but could muster only 8-124 in reply against a United attack that had six of its seven bowlers used take a wicket.
Dylan Bailie's 2-24 included the key wicket of Crows' opener Sam Johnston (1) off the first ball of the second over.
Rhys Webb (28), opener Jesse Marciano (27) and Alex Sutton (24 n.o.) were the leading run-scorers for the Crows, who are now 0-4 in Twenty20 finals.
