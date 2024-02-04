Eaglehawk knocked off top perch in AVSL round 10

EAGLEHAWK was knocked from the top of the premier division ladder in Saturday's 10th round of Athletics Victoria Shield League field and track action.
A week after adding to their streak as number one club at the Victoria Country titles, Eaglehawk was back at Athletics Bendigo's home at Retreat Road in Flora Hill.
The Two Blues had led the ladder since it gained maximum points of 20 when it used its PowerPlay in round three.
On Saturday it was Diamond Valley which shot to the top after it won the round using the PowerPlay.
The Diamonds scored 70,309 points as the Hawks were second on 52,057.
Clubs in premier division to use the PowerPlay were Diamond Valley, Doncaster and Collingwood.
At two rounds to go it's Diamond Valley on 105 points and Eaglehawk on 103 in the title showdown.
South Bendigo's score of nine points in Saturday's round lifted its season tally to 92 points.
Nearest challengers to the Bloods are Nunawading, 79; and Athletics Chilwell, 77.
There's great interest at the foot of the ladder where Bendigo Harriers is fighting to avoid relegation.
The Harriers are 12 points behind the eighth-placed Wyndham in the 10-club field.
Bendigo University goes into the 11th round seven points behind the third-placed South Coast in the division five race.
Top three earn promotion for next season.
Saturday's meet in Bendigo drew 113 starters.
Breakdown of club entries was Eaglehawk, 63; South Bendigo, 27; Bendigo Harriers, 18; Bendigo University, four; and Athletics Essendon, one.
Among the highs was the first of the men's 200m heats in which Eaglehawk clubmates Cooper Richardson and Hugh Richard achieved record-breaking runs.
A time of 23.88 seconds by Richardson set a Bendigo under-15 record.
The previous mark of 24.04 was set by Echuca's James Bentley racing for Eaglehawk on October 6, 2018.
Richard's hot streak kept rolling after he earned the Veterans Award at the country titles.
A time of 24.26 in his latest 200m broke the Bendigo 40-plus record of 24.40 set by Brett Gilligan on January 30, 2022 racing for Bendigo Harriers.
Several of Athletics Bendigo's stars featured in the top 100 of the Most Valuable Athlete award for the round.
South Bendigo all-rounder Kai Norton scored 1318 points as clubmates Mia Schodde, 1313, and Rhys Hansen, 1273, played a big part in the Bloods winning the round.
Best for Eaglehawk were Dave Chisholm, 1263; Daniel Chisholm, 1257; Imogen Brown, 1201; William Beaton, 1162; Catherine Monahan, 1135; Cooper Richardson, 1127; and Hugh Richard, 1109.
The consistent Neil Shaw from Bendigo Harriers scored 1148 points.
A big weekend for Athletics Bendigo kicks off this Friday night when the Bendigo Harriers-organised 5km Frenzy is run at the Flora Hill track from 5pm.
Round 11 in AVSL will be run Saturday night from 6pm.
The night's action includes sprint hurdles, 1500m or 3000m walk, 100m, 1500m, 4 x 200m relay, 2000m or 3000m steeple, 400m, javelin, shot put, pole vault, and triple jump.
