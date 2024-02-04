Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra
Review

Eaglehawk knocked off top perch in AVSL round 10

By Nathan Dole
February 5 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eaglehawk's Cameron Greenwood competes in the high jump on Saturday. Picture by Luke West
Eaglehawk's Cameron Greenwood competes in the high jump on Saturday. Picture by Luke West

EAGLEHAWK was knocked from the top of the premier division ladder in Saturday's 10th round of Athletics Victoria Shield League field and track action.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.