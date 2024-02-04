Another five-wicket bag as Russell's hot form with ball continues

EMU Creek bowler Brett Russell has claimed a second-consecutive five-wicket haul in the Emu Valley Cricket Association.
Opening bowler Russell snared 5-33 for the Emus against California Gully on Saturday.
Russell's 5-33 follows the 5-8 he took against West Bendigo in the first innings last round and he now has 21 wickets for the season at an average of 13.7.
With the Cobras fifth and Emus sixth, it's a must-win game for the finals aspirations of both sides.
The Cobras are percentage out of the top four, while the Emus are four points adrift of fourth-placed Marong.
California Gully has a score of 9-181 to defend after it won the toss and batted at home.
The Emus had plenty of momentum behind them when they had the Cobras reeling at 7-85 in the 40th over.
Russell claimed five of those seven wickets to fall before the Cobras launched some rearguard action sparked by skipper Tas Fitzallen.
Fitzallen compiled 58 off 105 balls and added 53 for the eighth wicket with Jakk Trenfield (12) and 27 for the ninth with Brad Olson (17 n.o.) that pushed the score to 9-165.
Following Fitzallen's dismissal in the 71st over when lbw to Simon Marwood (1-32) the last pair of Olson and Brad Webster (7 n.o.) ensured the Cobras batted out their full quota of 75 overs, adding 16 more runs to push the score to 9-181 at stumps.
Russell's 5-33 off 17 overs for the Emus included four unassisted wickets - two bowled and two lbw.
Sedgwick opening batsman Greg Thomas scored an unbeaten century against West Bendigo.
Thomas was 109 n.o. when the Rams declared their innings in the 56th over at 7-265.
Thomas faced 150 balls and struck nine boundaries and one six in what was his fifth career century for the Rams.
The Sedgwick innings included some lusty hitting late from Alec Robson, who plundered a quickfire 43 off 19 balls with four fours and three sixes before the declaration.
Thomas put on 60 for the sixth wicket with Robson, while he also added 74 for the third with skipper Jordan Ilsley (39).
Thomas' unbeaten 109 is the seventh first XI century made in the EVCA this season
Mason Wright (2-42) and Marcus Williamson (2-66) were both multiple wicket-takers for the Redbacks.
West Bendigo closed the day at 1-33 with Travis O'Connell (18 n.o.) and Mason Wright (0 n.o.) to continue the pursue on day two of the 266 the Redbacks need to win their first game of the season.
Spring Gully needs just 54 more runs with nine wickets in hand to defeat Axe Creek.
The Crows will resume day two at 1-73 after bowling the Cowboys out for 126 at Longlea.
Spring Gully needed just 52 overs to roll through the Cowboys.
Opening bowlers Nick Skeen (3-12) and James Fox (3-53) and spinner Beauden Rinaldi (3-31) all took three wickets for the Crows.
Skeen's 3-12 came off 10 tight overs with five maidens.
The Cowboys had been 4-71 in the 27th over after winning the toss before losing 6-55.
In his first division one game for the season Wayne Hodgskiss top-scored for the Cowboys with 31.
The Crows had a 20-over stint with the bat after knocking the Cowboys over and closed at 1-73, with Jayden Mannix (19 n.o.) and Jesse Marciano (28 n.o.) the unbeaten batsmen.
Ladder-leader Mandurang compiled 228 at home after being sent in by Marong.
It was a batting effort with plenty of contributions throughout, with six players - Corey Dickins (49), Matthew Pask (40), Brannon Stanford (31), James Pietromonaco (26), captain Beau Clements (23) and opener Phil Berry (20) - all making at least 20.
The Rangas were under some pressure early at 3-41 with Dylan Achison (0), Berry and Linton Colclough (17) all out.
However, a 77-run stand for the fourth wicket between Dickins and Pask steadied the Mandurang innings.
Pask's 40 off 48 balls included 32 runs coming in boundaries (eight), while Dickins whacked seven fours during his 116-ball stay at the crease.
Opening bowler James Falvey (4-32) and Mitch Van Poppell (3-37) combined for seven wickets for the Panthers, who are fighting to hold onto their spot in the top four with both California Gully and Emu Creek breathing down their necks.
Falvey's four-for followed his five-wicket haul against United last round.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.