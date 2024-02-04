Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Review

Another five-wicket bag as Russell's hot form with ball continues

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated February 4 2024 - 2:33pm, first published 2:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mandurang's Matt Pask plays a cut shot during his innings of 40 against Marong on Saturday. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Mandurang's Matt Pask plays a cut shot during his innings of 40 against Marong on Saturday. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

EMU Creek bowler Brett Russell has claimed a second-consecutive five-wicket haul in the Emu Valley Cricket Association.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.