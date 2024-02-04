Cheers to that - MacKenzie Quarters hosts rosé-tinted celebrations

Bendigo wine lovers have been left seeing pink after local business MacKenzie Quarters organised a series of events to celebrate National Rosé Day.
MacKenzie Quarters general manager Rhianwen Seiter and her team were on hand to guide aficionados and newbies alike through the world of the famous beverage, just in time for the national day on February 5.
MacKenzie Quarters, which incorporates Ms Batterhams, MacKenzie Hall, The Residence and MQ Gelato Bar, hosted a weekend of culinary and wine festivities drawing crowds across the weekend.
On Friday, February 2, Ms Batterhams presented a five-course match food and rosé rendezvous dinner - with courses crafted to complement rosé from France, New Zealand, Spain, Australia and more locally in Bendigo and Heathcote.
On Saturday and Sunday, February 3 and 4, there were even more wines on offer - with a showcase of 50 different varieties from across the globe, spanning five distinct tasting stations.
MacKenzie Hall just off View Street hosted the three-hour tasting sessions, with guests able to learn about the grape varieties, climate and soil conditions that go into making their favourite tipple.
