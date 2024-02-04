Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Bendigo, Moama lock up double chances in Premier League bowls

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated February 4 2024 - 5:42pm, first published 1:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo lead Charlie Manning plays a shot during Saturday's win at home over Inglewood. Picture by Luke West
Bendigo lead Charlie Manning plays a shot during Saturday's win at home over Inglewood. Picture by Luke West

REIGNING premier Bendigo and Moama have guaranteed double chances for the looming Bendigo Premier League lawn bowls finals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.