Bendigo, Moama lock up double chances in Premier League bowls

REIGNING premier Bendigo and Moama have guaranteed double chances for the looming Bendigo Premier League lawn bowls finals.
With two rounds to go neither Bendigo or Moama can be dislodged from the top two after both recorded wins at the weekend, while South Bendigo suffered a shock loss to Golden Square.
Moama shored up its top-two finish with a win over Bendigo East under lights at Lansell Street on Friday night.
The Steamers had the better of the Beasties 67-61 to extend their winning streak to 10 in a row.
It was a clash of two in-form teams with the Beasties having ridden a five-game winning streak into the match.
The Steamers and Beasties split the rinks two apiece. The rinks skippered by Cameron Keenan and Alex Marshall both prevailed for the Steamers, while East's winning skippers were Darren Burgess and Marc Smith.
Three of the rinks were decided by at least nine shots, with the closest contest being the two shots Smith defeated Moama's Kevin Anderson by, 16-14.
Since the resumption of the competition from the mid-season break Bendigo East has now played Sunday morning (round 10), Thursday night (round 11) and Friday night (round 12), but will return to the traditional Saturday afternoon time slot next weekend for a game that will have major finals ramifications against Kangaroo Flat.
* Bendigo locked up a finals double chance in a one-sided win over Inglewood, 104-55, in a match pitting top against bottom.
The Royals playing at home collected 17 of the 18 points on offer to maintain their position at the top of the ladder, while leaving the Woodies still winless with only two opportunities left now to get on the board this season.
The rink of Bendigo skipper Luke Hoskin continues to be one of the most dominant in the competition beating Ian Chamberlain 33-10, while the Royals' rink of Tim Arnold had a decisive 32-8 victory over Geoff Wilson.
Despite the overall margin of 49 shots in favour of the Royals, there were two tight contests with Ian Ross (Bendigo) and Rob Day (Inglewood) playing a 22-all draw and Bendigo's Brayden Byrne edging out Craig Kelly 17-15.
* Golden Square orchestrated an upset win at home over South Bendigo.
When they previously met in round five it was all one-way traffic as South Bendigo thumped Golden Square by 39 shots.
However, it was a different story in their return battle as Square edged out South by two shots, 79-77, putting an end to the Diggers' double chance aspirations.
Worryingly for South Bendigo it was the Diggers' third-consecutive loss, while it was a second win in a row for Square having last week ended a run of six-straight defeats.
* Kangaroo Flat squandered the chance to climb back into the top four.
Following Bendigo East's loss to Moama on Friday night Kangaroo Flat turned up at Eaglehawk on Saturday knowing that it could regain a spot in the top four with a win.
However, the Roos were unable to get the job done, going down 85-69 to the Hawks, who won their fourth game of the season.
The Hawks won three of the four rinks, while the Roos' only winning rink was Brad Marron's, which retained its status as the competition's No.1 rink.
Kangaroo Flat is now six points adrift of fourth-placed Bendigo East ahead of their pivotal clash next round.
Moama 67 def Bendigo East 61.
Cameron Keenan 22 def James McGillivray 13, Alex Marshall 21 def Paul Vlaeminck 10, Travis Kelly 10 lt Darren Burgess 22, Kevin Anderson 14 lt Marc Smith 16.
Eaglehawk 85 def Kangaroo Flat 69.
Simon Carter 22 lt Brad Marron 30, Wade Roberts 17 def Greg Podesta 12, Tony Ellis 24 def Mal McLean 11, Phil Godkin 22 def Paul Moller 16.
Golden Square 79 def South Bendigo 77.
Tom Lester 16 lt Liam Crapper 21, Andrew Brown 21 def Brad Holland 14, Travis Berry 23 def Garri Conforti 13, Dale Jackson 19 lt Daryl Rowley 29.
Bendigo 104 def Inglewood 55.
Luke Hoskin 33 def Ian Chamberlain 10, Ian Ross 22 dr Rob Day 22, Brayden Byrne 17 def Craig Kelly 15, Tim Arnold 32 def Geoff Wilson 8.
North Bendigo 68 def Bendigo East 67, Kangaroo Flat 72 def Eaglehawk 60, Strathfieldsaye 93 def White Hills 66, Marong 101 def Castlemaine 66.
Bendigo East 95 def Harcourt 73, Strathfieldsaye 82 def Kangaroo Flat 74, South Bendigo 88 def Golden Square 60, Bendigo 93 def Marong 47.
Heathcote 108 def Serpentine 55, Kangaroo Flat 81 def Eaglehawk 69, South Bendigo 84 def Golden Square 75, Castlemaine 78 def Bendigo 67.
Calivil 104 def Bendigo 47, Harcourt 99 def Bendigo East 66, White Hills 85 def Marong 82, Woodbury 89 def Dingee 71.
Kangaroo Flat 78 def North Bendigo 73, Strathfieldsaye 99 def Campbells Creek 62, South Bendigo 89 def White Hills 66, Woodbury 85 def Bridgewater 57.
Kangaroo Flat 58 def Heathcote 55, Eaglehawk 58 def Bendigo East 50, Castlemaine 81 def Golden Square 43, Inglewood 72 def Marong 57.
Golden Square 47 def Bendigo East 45, South Bendigo 47 def Kangaroo Flat 29, Strathfieldsaye Maroon 42 def Harcourt Gold 23, Strathfieldsaye Blue 46 def Harcourt Blue 37, Bridgewater 45 def Campbells Creek 35.
