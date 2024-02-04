BRIEFS: Martin finishes tied for second at Victorian Open

BENDIGO golfer Andrew Martin has finished in a tie for second at the $420,000 Victorian Open at 13th Beach Golf Links near Barwon Heads.
Martin finished 16-under for the tournament that wrapped up on Sunday, two shots behind winner Brett Coletta (18-under).
Martin, who had started the final day third, was tied with Jordan Zunic for second.
The 39-year-old carded a four-under final round 68 in what was the second year in a row he had finished high up on the leaderboard at the Vic Open.
Last year Martin tied for third at 14-under.
Martin carded rounds of 65, 74, 65 and 68 for the Open.
* The Liam Howley-trained Station One has captured a fourth Country Cup.
Station One won Saturday's Woodend Cup (1856m) raced at Kyneton.
Ridden by apprentice jockey Danica Munro, five-year-old gelding Station One ($3.30) edged out The Cumming Fox by 0.2 lengths to add the Woodend Cup to his previous Dunkeld Cup (2023), Traralgon Cup (2023) and Kyneton Cup (2022) victories.
Station One's Woodend Cup victory followed his third-placing in the Great Western Cup six days earlier.
Station One now has six wins from 26 career starts.
Saturday's meeting at Kyneton also included two memorial races, with Alaskan Storm ($5) winning the Bobby Beare Memorial (1454m) and Zadar Sunset ($4) the Brian Sheppard Memorial.
* Bendigo's Lucas Herbert has shot back to back scores of one-under in his first two rounds of LIV Golf over the weekend.
Being played in Mayakoba, Mexico, Herbert's 2-under for the first two rounds has him placed in a tie for 16th on the individual leaderboard.
Herbert is 11 shots behind leader Joaquin Niemann (13-under).
Herbert is part of the all-Australian Ripper GC team that also includes Cameron Smith (3-under), Matt Jones (4-over) and Marc Leishman (even).
Ripper GC is sixth in the team standings after the first two rounds.
Ripper GC's overall score of 6-under is nine shots behind leaders Torque FC (15-under).
The third and final round of the Mayakoba tournament tees off at 5.05am tomorrow morning Victorian time.
* Top two teams Kingower and Wedderburn were the two winners in Saturday's round 14 of the Upper Loddon Cricket Association.
Wedderburn (8-185) defeated Boort-Yando (4-149) and Kingower (7-182) beat Arnold (148).
Four rounds remain in the home and away season.
Ladder - Kingower (46), Wedderburn (40), Arnold (14), Boort-Yando (12).
* Dyson Daniels' New Orleans Pelicans survived a scare from the lowly San Antonio Spurs in their NBA game on Saturday.
The Pelicans edged past the Spurs by one point, winning 114-113 in San Antonio.
Zion Williamson scored the go-ahead bucket for the Pelicans with 3.8 seconds remaining.
Daniels played 21.25 minutes for a statline of two points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals as the Pelicans improved to 28-21 and sit in seventh position in the western conference.
In his second NBA season with the Pelicans Daniels has played in all 49 games and is averaging 5.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game - all improvements on his rookie season.
The Pelicans are back in action from noon on Tuesday (Victorian time) against the Toronto Raptors at home.
