BRIEFS: Martin finishes tied for second at Victorian Open

Updated February 4 2024 - 7:27pm, first published 11:13am
BENDIGO golfer Andrew Martin has finished in a tie for second at the $420,000 Victorian Open at 13th Beach Golf Links near Barwon Heads.

