Connor Sens stoked with Melbourne to Warrnambool podium finish

BENDIGO cyclist Connor Sens finished on the podium in Saturday's Melbourne to Warrnambool cycling classic.
In what's a race he has got plenty of fond memories of watching over the years, Sens finished second behind winner Mark O'Brien.
Racing for St George Continental, O'Brien won in a time of six hours, 24 minutes and five seconds, with Sens a further 31 seconds back in what was the second time he has contested the iconic race, which was held for the 108th time.
"Mark and I were together with about seven kilometres to go and he was able to drop me on the final climb," Sens said on Sunday.
"I ended up 31 seconds behind Mark and the next bunch was another 20 seconds behind me.
"I was stoked with being in the final group of nine guys coming into town and I didn't want to leave it up to a sprint at the end, so I attacked and went solo with about 10kms to go.
"Then Mark came and I was essentially ridden off the wheel by a stronger guy on the day.
"Mark is such a deserving winner who I think has ridden the race 13 times and this was his first win. He's one of the most experienced riders in Australia and a really nice guy.
"If it had have come down to a sprint between us and I messed up the sprint then I would have been annoyed in letting it play out that way, but to finish second just because you didn't quite have it is fine by me and I'm stoked with the result."
The Melbourne to Warrnambool is raced over 267kms starting from Avalon Airport and finishing at Raglan Parade, Warrnambool.
"The conditions weren't too bad," Sens, 24, said.
"It started off cool in the morning around 14 degrees and then it warmed up throughout the day.
"It was about 30 degrees with about 70kms to go when we went through Timboon and then it cooled back down.
"There was a bit of a wind kicking about, but it wouldn't be the Warrny without a bit of wind.
"It's a great race to get a podium result in. I remember we always use to come and watch my dad (Peter) have a crack at it along with my uncle (Noel).
"I remember we'd watch the start of the race, then follow it and then drive through and watch them finish, so to grow up watching it and then get a result like I did is pretty cool.
"It's such an iconic race in Australia and to say that you've stood on the podium is great and definitely one of my career highlights."
Sens is the reigning Australian gravel national champion and is about to embark on a block of gravel racing that will include a stint racing in America from March through to June.
