Shed bursts into flames in Marong, firefighters on scene

UPDATE: 6.40pm: Fire crews have declared the incident "safe".
The cause of the blaze is yet to be confirmed.
UPDATE: 6.20pm: Firefighters have brought a shed fire under control in Marong but the structure is still burning.
They are expected to remain on scene for some time.
At least 12 firefighting vehicles are responding to the incident. Many are on scene and others are en route.
The first crews were called in at 5.45pm.
UPDATE, 6pm: A shed in Marong is fully alight.
The large shed has been burning for a short time.
Fire crews are attempting to contain the blaze.
The incident is unfolding on Edwards Road, towards the intersection with the Calder Alternative Highway.
EARLIER: A shed is on fire in Marong.
Firefighters are at the scene of the blaze at the property in the vicinity of the Calder Alternative Highway.
A large amount of smoke is rising from the shed.
Emergency crews were paged to the incident a short time ago.
More to come.
