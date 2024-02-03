It's been a tough week, but Bendigo has risen to the challenge

It's been a tough week for Bendigo's Hargreaves Mall after a fire ripped through a tobacco store causing $4m in damage.
Thousands of dollars in stock had to be thrown out. Some businesses had to be shuttered due to smoke and fire damage, leaving them to find new, temporary homes.
Through it all what has been on show is the friendly face of Bendigo.
The one where businesses help each other with offers of new places from which to work.
Where workers come in hours early to bake and get back to the business of serving customers.
And where there are Gofundme call outs to help a tattoo salon, open just months, to get back on its feet.
It was a week where a coffee and a chat made the world of difference - and it was on show everywhere in the city.
A friendly passing comment to somebody with a huge bunch of flowers.
A compliment about an outfit.
A cheery "good morning" and a wave while exercising.
A little bit of kindness.
It was just what the city needed this weekend.
You can extend that by helping out the CBD and heading into town to buy what you need from local businesses. They'll appreciate it and it will help keep our city centre vibrant and humming.
There was quite a lot of that bonhomie around already on Saturday morning as I caught up with friends.
The sun was shining (ahead of a stinker forecast for today) and there were many random conversations full of hope.
It bodes well for our future.
Have a great week.
Juanita Greville, Editor
