Jack, O'Dea in top form in wheelrace finals at Tom Flood

THE in-form Haylee Jack marked another wheelrace victory as Sam O'Dea later took out the main event at Thursday night's Bendigo and District Cycling Club track racing.
A big program of racing for seniors began with the DCK Real Estate-backed Crystal Classic for women at the Tom Flood Sports Centre in Barnard Street.
Backmarker in the 1000m contest, Jack put in another impressive ride as she gears up for next month's Cycling Australia national track titles in Brisbane.
At the line it was Jack who was several lengths clear of Hayley Clarke, Hope Harnetty and Ruby McLean.
After starting from the 110m mark Sam O'Dea was able to stay clear of the fast-finishing backmarkers in the last 200m to win the Bendbal Finance Wheelrace (1600m).
The consistent Toby McCaig fought on from the 40m mark to be runner-up as young gun Jack Ketterer was third from the 150m mark.
Next best were Josh Clarke, Haylee Jack and Jacob Larson.
The first leg of the club championships was points score.
It was a hard-fought duel between Josh Clarke, Connor Sens and Toby McCaig across 25 laps.
There was plenty of attacking, especially by Sens, but it was Clarke who took honours in a 20-19 result from Sens.
McCaig was third on 11 points.
A tally of 11 points earned Sam O'Dea victory in the Masters championship round from Daniel Nicholls, eight; and Justin Leske, eight.
Reigning Australian Gravel champion Connor Sens again showed his skills on track.
Sens powered to victory in the A-grade 12-lap scratch race and was runner-up in the elite 25-lap point score.
The senior non-championship race went the way of Castlemaine's Jade Maddern, who will race for Victoria at next month's track nationals.
Runner-up was Bryce Nicholls from Daniel Jackson and Benjamin Harnetty.
The under 15-17 riders also contested their points score championship.
Sebastian Freer won A-grade from Tobias Jelbart, Levi Brain and Max Gale.
Honours in B-grade went to Adam Gale from Amber Kelly and Thomas Brain.
Round two of the junior and senior club championships will be raced this Tuesday night at the Tom Flood Sports Centre.
It's a race against the clock as time trials will be run.
Juniors start at 6pm and seniors from 7pm.
Finale to the club championships will be Thursday night's scratch races.
Senior racing will begin with the DCK Crystal Classic women's wheelrace of 1000m, and later on includes the DCK Wheelrace of 2000m.
