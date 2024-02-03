Bendigo Advertiser
Top five finish for East at country long course championships

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated February 4 2024 - 2:34pm, first published February 3 2024 - 2:58pm
Bendigo East had 10 swimmers who won medals in individual events at the Victorian Country Long Course Championships. Picture contributed
BENDIGO East has proven itself to be one of country Victoria's top swimming clubs after an impressive recent showing in Traralgon.

Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

