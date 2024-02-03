Top five finish for East at country long course championships

BENDIGO East has proven itself to be one of country Victoria's top swimming clubs after an impressive recent showing in Traralgon.
Bendigo East finished fifth at the Victorian Country Long Course Championships, with the club setting several new individual and relay records.
East's Henry Allan set a new Victorian Country boys 14-15 years 100m backstroke record of 58.35, surpassing the previous record that he had also been the owner of last year by more than a second.
And Cameron Jordan set a new Victorian Country benchmark time for the men's open 100m breaststroke with 1:03.25.
Jordan's record-setting swim in the men's open 100m breaststroke final also earned him the accolade for male swimmer of the meet.
As well as the two individual Victorian Country records, Bendigo East also set a new record for the mixed open 4x50m medley relay, with the quartet of Allan, Jordan, Telani Bibby and Steph Moran winning in 1:54.09.
Bendigo East had also been the previous holder of the record.
A contingent of 38 swimmers represented Bendigo East at the championships.
Of the 38 swimmers, 18 came away from the championships with a medal in either a individual or relay event.
Bendigo East swimmers to win medals were: Angus Addlem (1 medal), Henry Allan (8), Will Anderson (1), Telani Bibby (2), Cody Bird (3), Jett Bird (1), Lauren Davenport (1), Azia Fong-Sutton (2), Cameron Jordan (8), Maconnel Malone (4), Sebastian Mansfield (4), Stella McIntosh (1), Stephanie Moran (4), Miller Nihill (3), Xavier Ough (1), Zarah Reynolds (2), Austin Robbins (2) and Charlie Whitsed (2).
Overall Bendigo East accumulated 984 points for the championships to place fifth in the teams rankings behind Geelong (2436), Traralgon (2390), South Gippsland (1319) and Ballarat Gold (1190).
"We're proud of our efforts to finish inside the top five," Bendigo East Swimming Club coach John Jordan said.
"It's a significant achievement to be up among the top country clubs in Victoria."
Bendigo Hawks Aquatic finished just outside the top 10 in the team rankings in 11th position.
Bendigo Hawks Aquatic was represented by its largest number of swimmers at the championships since in formation in 2011.
Emily McMillan, Ruby Cullen and Bailey Stone all won medals, while Bendigo Hawks Aquatic also won gold in the para/able-bodied mixed relay.
Bendigo Hawks Aquatic competed in 20 individual finals and set 39 personal best times.
And seven swimmers represented Kangaroo Flat Swimming Club, which had 11 personal best times set across the championships.
