Herbert goes 1-under par in inaugural round on LIV Golf circuit

BENDIGO'S Lucas Herbert has shot a 1-under par in his inaugural round on the LIV Golf circuit.
Herbert was this week officially confirmed as a member of team Ripper GC on the eve of the first LIV Golf tournament of the season in Mayakoba, Mexico, which began Saturday morning, Victorian time.
Herbert's 1-under has him in a tie for 18th on the individual leaderboard.
LIV Golf tournaments feature both individual and team competition.
LIV Golf, which is played over three rounds, includes 13 teams of four players.
In the individual competition the top 24 finishers at each event earn points, with the player with the most points at the end of the season winning the title.
In the team competition each team builds a cumulative score over the three days of each event.
During the first two days of each event only the top three players score count towards their team's round, before all four players scores count on the final day.
The top eight teams earn points in the team standings.
Ripper GC is in equal fourth in the team standings after round one at 6-under.
Ripper GC is an all-Australian team featuring Herbert, Cameron Smith, Matt Jones and Marc Leishman.
Torque GC is a runaway leader after the opening round at 13-under, five shots clear of Cleeks GC and Aces GC at 8-under.
In the individual competition Torque GC's Joaquin Niemann (12-under) has a five-shot lead from Aces FC's Patrick Reed (7-under).
2024 LIV Golf teams - 4Aces GC, Cleeks GC, Crushers GC, Fireballs GC, HyFlyers GC, Iron Heads GC, Legion XIII, Majesticks GC, RangeGoats GC, Ripper GC, Smash GC, Stinger GC, Torque GC.
2024 LIV Golf schedule - Mayakoba (February 2-4), Las Vegas (February 8-10), Jeddah (March 1-3), Hong Kong (March 8-10), Miami (April 5-7), Adelaide (April 26-28), Singapore (May 3-5), Houston (June 7-9), Nashville (June 21-23), Andalucia (July 12-14), United Kingdom (July 26-28), Greenbrief (August 16-18).
Meanwhile, Bendigo golfer Andrew Martin begins the third round of the Victorian Open at 13th Beach Golf Links on Saturday tied for 13th.
Martin had been the joint leader after firing a 7-under 65 in Thursday's opening round, but dropped down the leaderboard after shooting 2-over 74 in Friday's second round.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.