Herbert goes 1-under par in inaugural round on LIV Golf circuit

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated February 3 2024 - 12:38pm, first published 12:37pm
Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert.
Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert.

BENDIGO'S Lucas Herbert has shot a 1-under par in his inaugural round on the LIV Golf circuit.

