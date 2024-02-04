Push for petrol station, supermarket on highway north of Bendigo

A group wants to build a petrol station and supermarket to draw weary travellers off the highway between Bendigo and Echuca.
It has asked the City of Greater Bendigo's permission for a planning permit.
The supermarket and servo would rise on the corner of Smith Street and the Northern Highway, Elmore, near the town's golf club.
Project backers also want a new liquor licence so they can sell packaged alcohol.
The supermarket would be small - an artist's impression of the site presents it as a "mini mart" - and take up 252 square metres of a building proposed for the site.
It would operate from 7am to 10pm, seven days a week.
The supermarket would share the new building with a 24-hour service station, six bowsers and a 19 space car park.
All could entice travellers off the Northern Highway during trips between Bendigo and Echuca - and through the local area - project backers told the council.
Multiple businesses in town already cash in on trade from a highway that carries about 960 trucks and 3700 other vehicles, according to one traffic count from 2020.
That trade is an "important part" of Elmore's wider economy, a 2022 Bendigo council report found.
Assuming the council allows the new servo and supermarket to rise, six trees would need to go, project backers told the council.
New trees and shrubs would go in once the supermarket and servo were built.
The supermarket and servo would rise near a number of homes.
Project backers planed to dampen noise from the site with acoustic fences and landscaping.
They also wanted their building entries, parking and refuelling areas to go on parts of the site that faced west and north, away from homes.
"The layout will reduce the impact of noise and light spill on neighbouring dwellings," project backers told the council.
The council is considering the planning application and is expected to make a decision at a later date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.