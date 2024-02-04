Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our Business

Push for petrol station, supermarket on highway north of Bendigo

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated February 5 2024 - 9:46am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Part of an artist's impression of the petrol station and small supermarket proposed for Elmore. Image supplied
Part of an artist's impression of the petrol station and small supermarket proposed for Elmore. Image supplied

A group wants to build a petrol station and supermarket to draw weary travellers off the highway between Bendigo and Echuca.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.