Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Sudden heat blast is about to bring summer's toastiest day so far

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated February 3 2024 - 11:17am, first published 10:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Temperatures in Bendigo are expected to spike to almost 40 degrees for one day. Picture by Darren Howe
Temperatures in Bendigo are expected to spike to almost 40 degrees for one day. Picture by Darren Howe

The mercury is expected to spike to nearly 40 degrees on Sunday, February 4 before dropping into the 20s for the start of the working week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.