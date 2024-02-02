Sudden heat blast is about to bring summer's toastiest day so far

The mercury is expected to spike to nearly 40 degrees on Sunday, February 4 before dropping into the 20s for the start of the working week.
The sudden jump to 38 degrees would be the highest the Bendigo Airport's barometer has this summer.
The previous top was the 36.8 degrees reached on December 12, Bureau of Meteorology figures show.
The heat blast is what is left over from Western Australia's recent three day heatwave, Bureau senior duty forecaster Angus Hines said.
"It's going to be a 'one-and-done' situation. A cool change should reach Bendigo by the end of the day on Sunday when the cool winds arrive," he said.
V/Line plans to run an extreme weather timetable on Sunday for lines to Bendigo, Echuca and Maryborough.
It is pointing people to V/Line's website or staffed train stations for a copy of the timetable.
Extreme heat speed restrictions kick in when temperatures reach 36 degrees. The changes help reduce the risk of train and track faults.
Sunday's temperatures will be well short of Bendigo's hottest ever days.
The warmest day at the Bendigo Airport was 45.9 degrees on 25 January, 2019, according to three decades worth of Bureau measurements.
