Weapons found in car, man assisting police with investigation

A man is assisting police with their investigations after weapons, including an imitation firearm, were found in a white Audi on Friday, February 2.
Multiple police cars were on scene at St Andrews Avenue at about 3.45pm on Friday.
One man was in the back of a police car while officers removed multiple bags out of the hatchback.
A police officer said the vehicle was reported as suspicious by a member of the public and was assumed stolen.
