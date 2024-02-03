ACL tear and farming life inspires scholar to help her dairy community

Tearing your ACL as a youngster may not be the best thing to ever happen, but it may have just steered Calivil's Libby Clymo towards her true destiny.
Ms Clymo has won a scholarship to study physiotherapy at La Trobe University in Bendigo this year which she hopes will ultimately result in better healthcare access for farmers.
"Growing up in a farming community, it is not uncommon to hear farmers complain of their 'aching lower back' or 'kinked neck' while not seeking further treatment," Ms Clymo said.
"A large proportion of farmers are not properly educated about the impact of their work environments on their muscles and bodies."
Ms Clymo is one of seven students from Victorian dairy regions to receive scholarships from the Gardiner Foundation.
Each scholar will receive $10,000 annually for three years to support costs associated with their studies.
These scholarships are granted to students accepted into courses that will benefit the Victorian dairy industry or dairy communities.
There is no preferred field of study, with past students enrolling in a variety of courses, including agriculture science, nursing, medicine, engineering, journalism and commerce.
Ms Clynmo was inspired to become a physiotherapist after tearing her ACL at a young age.
Having graduated from East Loddon College, she now hopes to improve healthcare access for farming communities, urging them to address discomfort promptly and return to work sooner.
"My hope is to empower farming communities by providing access to top-quality healthcare ensuring some of our hardest-working individuals are kept fit and pain-free," she said.
Another scholar is Alexandra Ingram from Timmering, near Rochester.
Ms Ingram completed VCE at Rochester Secondary College where she was school captain and will study a Bachelor of Social Work at La Trobe University Bundoora.
Her aim is to return to her hometown and support locals during times of hardship and advocate for wellbeing.
She has witnessed some of these hardships with the Murray Goulburn dairy factory closure as well as the floods in October 2022.
Kyabram's Alysha Toohill completed HSC at Moama Anglican Grammar and will study a Bachelor of Health Science at La Trobe University Bendigo.
She has a goal of becoming a dentist, while also working toward getting her private pilot's licence.
Gardiner Foundation CEO Allan Cameron said the scholarship program encouraged students to return to Victoria's dairy regions upon graduation or after gaining work experience.
"More students from dairy communities obtaining skills and experiences in their chosen field of endeavour will help create thriving and vibrant communities where people want to live, work, and invest," Mr Cameron said.
Gardiner has been providing these scholarships since 2008, having awarded 82 scholarships with a total value of over $1.9 million.
A recent review indicated that more than 70 per cent of past scholars have gone on to live in and contribute to the dairy industry and dairy communities.
The full list of 2024 Gardiner Foundation Tertiary Scholars are: Eloise Murnane, Warncoort (Bill Pyle scholarship); Libby Clymo, Calivil (Shirley Harlock scholarship); Alexandra Ingram, Timmering (Doug Weir scholarship); Clara Linn, Childers (Jakob Malmo scholarship). The 2024 Niel Black scholars are Alysha Toohill, Kyabram; Ella Bryant, Kaarimba; and Harry Murphy, Irrewarra.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.