Gold Rock music festival returns with smorgasbord of local talent

If Bendigo punters thought last year's inaugural Gold Rock festival was huge, expect to be "packed like sardines" this year.
"It is going to be way bigger than last year's festival and last year it was a sell-out," festival organiser and Bendigo musician, Shann Lions, said.
Lions said ten bands spread over two stages will descend on Handlebar on Saturday, February 3 in another smorgasbord of free local music.
Expect everything from progressive metal to stoner rock, Lions said.
"There's so much good talent within this region. So it is about harbouring those talented musos to be part of a festival."
Among them, local teenage band No Gain would be performing for one of their larger audiences since they formed up last year.
"Everyone's super supportive and we've had a lot of people help us out and stuff ... it's a really welcoming scene," bassist Heidi Tustain said.
Vocalist Xanthe Thorpe said she was drawn to creating alternate rock because of the performance style that came with it.
"I try to definitely like look at people and interact with other people ... not just stand still," Ms Thorpe said.
No Gain will share the set list with Die in a Dream, Harold Holt Search Party, Dog, Relays, Lofi Way and many others.
In the future, Lions said he would love to see the festival take on a new form, with hopes to take over the larger Ulumbarra Theatre and surrounding spaces.
For now though, Lions said exposure was key to local band's gaining traction.
"It is showcasing the talent in Bendigo and if these bands get new followers and people that are turning up to their shows based on this festival, then it's served its purpose," Lions said.
