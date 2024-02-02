Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
What's on

Gold Rock music festival returns with smorgasbord of local talent

February 2 2024 - 3:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo musician and Gold Rock organiser Shann Lions. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo musician and Gold Rock organiser Shann Lions. Picture by Darren Howe

If Bendigo punters thought last year's inaugural Gold Rock festival was huge, expect to be "packed like sardines" this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.